Four-Star Auburn WR Commit Talks SEC Offers: ‘If it’s not on the Plains, I’m not going’

The Auburn Tigers landed a huge recruiting win this past summer when they snagged four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall from under Penn State, which was once upwards of a 90% favorite to land the Alabama native. That doesn’t mean other programs have stopped trying to snag Hall, though.

In fact, in a recent interview, Hall shared that several programs within the SEC, including Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, have all reached out and are actively trying to recruit him, but he maintained that his focus remains solely on Auburn.

“I have been contacted by schools like Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt,” he said. “We know where home is, we’re staying on the Plains… If it’s not on the Plains, I’m not going.”

Hall is not just a run-of-the-mill recruit, either; he’s currently rated as the 20th-best receiver in the 2027 class and the seventh-best player from the state of Alabama, representing a massive in-state recruiting win for the Tigers.

Especially after the start Auburn has had to the season, keeping Hall committed is certainly a big win for the Tigers, who have seen a noticeable drop-off in receiver stats this season after the departure of several top receivers.

Golesh’s solution, a USF-transfer-heavy receiver core, has done the job well, but has still fallen short in big moments, like in their losses to Tennessee and Florida. However, many of these transfer pieces are down to either their final or second-to-last year of eligibility, so the door will soon be open for new receiver talent to make some waves on the Plains.

Additionally, the younger depth of Auburn’s receiving core is already looking strong, as Deshawn Spencer, a true freshman, currently ties for Auburn’s receiving touchdown lead with two, joined by senior USF transfer Chas Nimrod.

Between Spencer, Hall and other top Tiger recruiting names like Brylan Odour, the Tigers could have quite a strong young receiving core next season, and as the group develops together, they could blossom into one of the best cores in the country.

That will all depend on development and quarterback play, though, so quite a bit of pressure will continue to fall on Alex Golesh and his staff. Tristan Ti’a, an Oregon State transfer, is set to hop in the saddle after Byrum Brown graduates at the end of this season, a move that could finally usher in a new era of Auburn football.

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