Four-Star Wide Reciever Prospect Includes Auburn in Final Three Programs

Earlier this week, the Auburn Tigers landed the highest-rated available prospect in four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams, and Alex Golesh is not looking to slow down as he works to build the future of his program. On Wednesday, a highly-sought after receiver prospect announced he’d narrowed down his recruitment list to just three programs, and the Tigers cracked his list.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Tyree Mannings Jr. is down to 3 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 170 WR is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/Cj9f4njKh6 pic.twitter.com/1IE2VBlcOR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 11, 2026

Tyree Mannings Jr. is a four-star wide receiver prospect who hails from Venice, Fla., and he is, without doubt, the definition of a blue-chip prospect. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing in at 170 pounds, the class of 2028 prospect is currently ranked as the 11th-best wide receiver in his class, as well as the ninth-best player from his home state of Florida.

As it stands, Mannings has narrowed his recruitment to just Florida, Auburn and Kentucky, all of which are programs with first-year head coaches that appear to be trending in the right direction. According to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, Mannings seems to be trending towards Florida, as he’s listed with a 96.4% chance to land with Jon Sumrall and the Gators.

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However, it is worth noting that the Tigers have overcome similar odds before; in fact, it was quite a similar situation. Back in June, four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall seemed all but locked up by Penn State, with Rivals’ RPM listing the blue-chipper as having upwards of a 90% chance to land with the Nittany Lions, but a late recruiting push from Auburn sealed the deal, and Hall shocked the recruiting world by setting up shop with Golesh.

Golesh has proven an affinity for recruiting in his early months with the Tigers, as his 2027 class currently ranks as the 11th-best in the country. The Tigers have just one commit so far in their 2028 class, three-star quarterback Sam Sollie, but adding Mannings could be a catalyst to yet another strong recruiting class.

The Tigers have established a significant recruiting presence in the wide receiver ranks over the past few seasons, from Hugh Freeze landing the best receiver recruit group in Auburn history back in 2024, to Alex Golesh stacking two four-star receivers in his 2027 class, and now Mannings has the opportunity to be the next chapter in a story of Auburn recruiting success.

Even if the Tigers aren’t able to land Mannings, the time to recruit the 2028 class is still quite young, and Golesh will get right back to work this summer as he looks to repeat the success he had in recruiting his 2027 class.

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