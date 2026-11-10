What Jatori Williams’ Commitment Means for Auburn’s Offensive Line

The Auburn Tigers have struggled in the trenches this season, and Alex Golesh and company have clearly taken note and are working to make sure that issue does not persist throughout his tenure, as on Tuesday, four-star interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams announced his commitment to the Plains.

The offensive line has been a point of struggle for the Tigers this season, as they have struggled to get any offensive momentum going with the rushing attack, while quarterback Byrum Brown sits firmly atop the SEC sacks leaderboard after taking 33 sacks over the course of the season.

Brown currently leads the Tigers in rushing yards with 605 and rushing touchdowns with eight, though much of that production has come from improvised plays, either because he couldn’t find an open receiver or his offensive line crumbled under pressure too quickly.

The Tigers’ running backs, who rely on the offensive line to create holes and opportunities for longer rushes, have floundered this year, as Jeremiah Cobb, the Tigers’ leading back, has accounted for just 396 yards and two touchdowns amidst an injury-free season.

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The Tigers clearly cannot continue on like this, and Golesh is looking to solve his rushing issues with the additions of five new offensive linemen in the 2027 class, as well as a pair of four-star running backs to boot in Myson Johnson-Cook and Khamoni Williams.

Williams, who is a top-five offensive lineman in the 2027 class, headlines the group, joined by Layton von Brandt, a four-star offensive tackle who is currently rated as the 15th-best offensive lineman in the class, along with Reed Ramsier, a fellow four-star interior lineman who ranks as the 18th-best in the class.

Additionally, the Tigers landed three-star offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, the 58th-ranked lineman in his class, back in April, along with Rance Brown, a three-star who currently ranks as the 98th-best in his class.

However, with this new group, alongside Tiger returners like Kail Ellis, who has seen limited action this season after filling in effectively for Auburn center and eventual draft pick Connor Lew midway through last season, the Tigers’ offensive line should improve dramatically over the next couple of seasons, depending on how much time Golesh needs to develop these prospects into SEC-ready trench warriors.

The Tigers’ 2027 class is looking to solve a host of issues that the Tigers have struggled with this season, but few position groups have had as much recruiting emphasis placed on them as the offensive line, and the Tigers will hope to benefit from this effort in the future.

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