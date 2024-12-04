Jakaleb Faulk Joining Brother at Auburn
A mainstay for the Auburn 2025 recruiting class would be an in-state prospect with a brother already making his mark on the Plains. It’s Jakaleb Faulk, the younger brother of Keldric Faulk.
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Hometown: Highland Home (Ala.) High School
Recruitment: Faulk’s recruitment is not all that different from his brother’s. Offers from Florida State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami, and Oklahoma among other college football programs.
Even with all of Faulk’s college opportunities, his decision to pick Auburn came on Aug. 21, 2023. Indeed, 247’s 96th recruit overall is all about playing for the Tigers.
Strengths: Faulk times his blitzes well. So well in fact that sometimes he’s barely touched prior to meeting up with the quarterback or running back. He’s also an instinctive player. When to jump at the right moment to deflect a pass, when to peel off from a blitz and cover a running back swinging out of the backfield, and taking the best pursuit angle are all attributes Faulk shows live or on HUDL. Here’s more on Faulk’s playing style from his Auburn On SI player profile.
“Another future Tiger with long arms and quick feet, look for him to begin his college career at linebacker. Faulk admits he just wants to play and the specific linebacker position(s) could vary. He’s certainly talented enough to take on extra duties as a nickel linebacker as well. Playing on the line is possible as well.
"If Auburn calls on Faulk to rush the passer, he’s built for playing the role. He’s built differently than Keldric Faulk, his older brother at Auburn. Even so, look for the younger Faulk to be an effective pass rusher with his athleticism and long arms being key attributes.”
Area to improve: Faulk needs to learn the nuances of calling the defense at the SEC level. That’s not easy. Then again, he’s already showing the maturity to be a leader for his school team so Faulk should be counted on to succeed.
Lining up his teammates, calling audibles, and being a team leader are what linebackers need to do. Faulk will be up to the challenge judging by his character and intelligence, something evident for anyone who meets the young man. Auburn is in good hands with Faulk.