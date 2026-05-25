Meet the Auburn Tigers: WR Keshaun Singleton

For the second straight year, the Auburn Tigers have a top-level receiver with the last name Singleton, which means that inevitably, some fans may get Keshaun Singleton, a new USF transfer, mixed up with Eric Singleton Jr., who transferred away from Auburn after just one year on the Plains.

To say that Singleton is a step down, though, would be simply untrue, as his story is one of perseverance, beating the odds and creating a very impressive career for himself, which he will now continue at Auburn.

Keshaun Singleton is as good a replacement for Cam Coleman as Auburn could have hoped for pic.twitter.com/uqPopSB3iS — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 18, 2026

Singleton did not have any stars out of high school when he committed to Alex Golesh’s South Florida Bulls, but he still quickly found his role in the Bulls’ offense, accounting for 408 yards and three touchdowns over 26 receptions during his redshirt freshman season.

Singleton made the most of his chance to prove himself to the Bulls in 2024, which resulted in his placement as the Bulls’ top receiver headed into last season. In that role, he more than doubled his production, hauling in 50 passes for 877 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his sophomore campaign.

In fact, Singleton led USF in just about every major receiving stat in 2025, which makes sense, given that even before that season started, the former zero-star netted two preseason honors, including a ‘Best Hands’ in the AAC award, as well as an All-AAC Second-Team nod.

His 877-yard season led the Bulls by a wide margin, nearly 300 more receiving yards than Jeremiah Koger, another recent Auburn transfer and USF’s second-place receiver.

Additionally, Singleton led the Bulls in total receptions with 50, had a 66-yard touchdown, the longest receiving touchdown of the year for the Bulls, all while tying with the aforementioned Koger in receiving touchdowns with eight.

Now, he is expected to once again headline a receiver core, but this time it will be in the SEC, where competition is some of the best in the nation. Despite all of his production at USF, Singleton was still just a three-star transfer, so once again, the Georgia native has something to prove to the world.

Singleton, who will wear No. 11 for the Tigers this year, told the media that he had the utmost trust in Golesh and his plan for the program when he first came to the Plains.

"I trust (Golesh),” he said. “I believe in his process. I believe in everything that he's about to bring to this team."

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