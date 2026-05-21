Recent Auburn LB Commit Earns Four-Star Designation

The Auburn Tigers have been working hard to find the best pieces for the future of their roster, and on Sunday, they took a big step into the future of their defense with the commitment of Toombs County (Ga.) three-star linebacker Kareem Palmer in its 2027 recruiting class.

Palmer, at the time, was rated as the 41st-best linebacker in the 2027 class as well as the 57th-best in-class player from the state of Georgia, but now, ESPN’s recruiting experts have seen fit to upgrade the linebacker to a four-star designation.

In ESPN’s updated ratings, Palmer now ranks as the 24th-best linebacker in the class, as well as the 40th-best in-class player from the state of Georgia. This is great news for an Auburn team that is looking to continue the linebacker dominance that key players like Xavier Atkins popularized in 2025, as Palmer could be the next big linebacker name on the Plains.

Recent Auburn LB commit Kareem Palmer makes the jump to four stars just days after his commitment 👀 https://t.co/E4OtkjzQyf — Brooks Crew (@itsbrookscrew) May 21, 2026

Palmer’s Auburn recruitment was a quick one, as he received his offer from the program on April 16 before committing to the program nearly exactly two months later, on May 17. Auburn’s early impression quickly stood out to him and largely aided in his eventual commitment.

“Auburn feels real,” he said back when he received his offer. “It’s not just hype, it’s a place where you either rise or get exposed, and I respect that… They’re in a strong spot, but nobody’s safe. I’m letting consistency decide everything. I’m definitely planning to get down there. I want to feel the environment for myself.”

Palmer’s much-anticipated visit came during the Tigers’ Big Cat Weekend, and it seems that the environment he felt was a winner to him, as he committed to the Tigers the following day. Back when he received his offer, Palmer told Auburn on SI exactly what he was looking for in a program, and it seems Auburn has ticked all of his boxes.

“I’m not looking for the easiest path,” he said. “I’m looking for the one that proves something. Wherever I go, I’m coming to make an impact,” he said. [I’m looking for] somewhere that pushes me, not protects me. I want real coaching and real development.”

Palmer will have his chance to make that impact when he journeys to the Plains in 2027, and he could be logging significant playing time as soon as that season, depending on how Auburn’s linebacker room is shaken up by the 2027 NFL Draft. Until then, Palmer’s four-star designation certainly bodes well for what he has to offer the Tigers, as well as Auburn’s ability to spot talent.

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