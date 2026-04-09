OL Prospect ‘Hungry for More’ After Visit to Auburn

Though the offensive line of the Auburn Tigers has been an “answered prayer” for head coach Alex Golesh, the future of the unit remains uncertain. However, Golesh could solidify the future of his offensive line with a few key pickups, and Liam Lerch could very well be the first.

Lerch, who is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound class of 2027 unit in the trenches, can play center, offensive guard and offensive tackle, which makes him a versatile and valuable prospect for any team looking to fill a hole on their offensive line.

Lerch took a visit to the Plains this past Tuesday, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the 2027 graduate to discuss all things Auburn.

“I loved the visit, only being there for a couple of hours made me hungry for more,” he said. “It taught me a lot of what I need to do this upcoming season, and I took some notes from some of the best coaches in the nation that I will hopefully translate into my game my senior season.”

Had an absolute blast being able to visit Auburn University! Thank you to my amazing Coaches at Pacelli for being able to make this situation possible, and thank you @AuburnFootball for having us! #WarDamnEagle #Pacelli @grider_s @VikingsRecruits @CoachGolesh @CoachHoodie pic.twitter.com/nsOvKfcagE — Liam Lerch (@double_cinco) April 7, 2026

For Lerch, just about everything related to Auburn was impressive, from the coaches to the facilities and beyond, but one thing stood out: the energy.

“The moment I stepped into the facility, I felt the energy surging throughout the players,” he said. “They were getting hyped after every play, and you could tell even after getting a lot of transfers, it’s a tight bond within the locker room, making a brotherhood for them!”

Though the culture fostered by Alex Golesh’s new staff stood out to Lerch through the players' actions, the coaches are certainly continuing to lead by example.

“The coaching staff at Auburn is definitely trying hard to get back to that old Auburn mentality,” he said. “Speaking with Coach (Tyler) Hudanick and Coach Kap, I could tell that they don’t want that old Auburn image people imagine from the past couple of years, and after seeing the practice, it looks like they are taking a step in the right direction!”

Even the campus stood out to Lerch, though he admits that a large part of the Plains' appeal is its prestige and tradition.

“One word can describe the facility and campus,” he said. “Beautiful. It’s probably one of the prettiest campuses I’ve seen, and not only that, but the history and traditions that go alongside it make the roots even deeper. Speaking more on the facilities, they were gorgeous, my school has an indoor, but man, it is nothing like what I saw this morning.”

Though Lerch says he is looking to improve his game for his senior season, he will be hard-pressed to improve on a stellar junior season, in which he accumulated over 40 pancake blocks, the hallmark play of a top-tier prospect.

“I just want people to know that I’m looking for a breakout season,” he said. “This past year has by far been my best. I recorded over 40+ pancake blocks, and I didn’t allow anyone to touch my quarterback. Those guys in the backfield are my brothers, and I don’t want anyone to get close to touching them whenever they’re in front of me. Win, lose, or draw, I want the man who decided he could step toe to toe in front of me to remember who blocked him last night.”

Lerch's mentality has shifted a good bit since he began playing high school football, and he said that he has worked hard to develop his mind, not just his body and abilities.

“Throughout my recruitment, I’ve realized I have to be that selfless player,” he said. “Younger me would be jealous of the skill guys getting all the attention, but I’ve grown to realize that when you just play your game, you do get recognized. For me personally, it clicked whenever I would watch football games and my eyes would be glued to those front five. I grew to see that people do see those linemen, and without a good set of guys on that line, the plays won’t ever work.”

Auburn could have a big recruiting win if they are able to land Lerch, as this unique combination of talent and mentality does not come around often. However, if Lerch continues at his current pace, Auburn will have to fight with other top programs if they want to land him.

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