Tigers Look to Flip Former Alabama Commit
The Auburn Tigers continue to look to build its trenches, and now its in contention for a blue-chip defensive lineman in the class of 2026.
Four-star Vodney Cleveland of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker High School on Tuesday released his top six schools, which is comprised of Auburn, Florida Georgia, Miami, Texas and North Carolina. Cleveland (6-4, 308 pounds), who is a consensus top 15 defensive line recruit, was previously committed to Alabama.
As things stand, Auburn seems to be the team to watch, according to On3 and Rivals. On3 gives the Tigers a 33.7 percent chance to land the in-state prospect. Although that number is a bit swayed negatively with Alabama still listed as the favorites despite not being a finalist.
Additionally, Rivals' Fan Future Cast lists the Tigers as the favorite.
Cleveland recently visited Auburn late last month where he met former Tiger Joe Whitt.
Cleveland could be the next in a string of strong recruiting for Auburn in the class of 2026. The Tigers currently hold six commits, headlined by four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, and hold a top 10 ranking nationally from 247 Sports.
Rounding out the Tigers' current class are four-star linebackers JaMichael Garrett and Shadarius Toodle, four-star receiver Devin Carter, three-star receiver Denairius Gray and three-star safety Wayne Henry.
Additionally, the Tigers are in the mix to add more after either targeting or being finalists for four-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett, four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton, and four-star lineman Canon Pickett and four-star defensive lineman Tyson Bacon, a Tennessee commit.