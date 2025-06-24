Weeks After Being named a Top School, Auburn Misses Out on 4-Star CB
While the Clemson Tigers seemed to be gaining ground on a top cornerback recruit, it seems like they will have to go back to the drawing board to land their first commitment at the position.
Four-star edge cornerback Danny Odem has announced that he will be committing to the University of Nebraska.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Odem is the 22nd-best cornerback in the class of 2026 and the 40th-best recruit in the state of Florida.
“Young corner with the size-speed combination that everyone wants on the perimeter. Pair the physical traits with active eyes and high-end ball skills as he can jump routes and locate the football in the deeper third,” said 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins. “Tested favorably winter before senior year and followed it up with a breakout performance in a spring game a few months later where he picked off two passes and hauled in a long touchdown on offense.”
Besides Auburn and Nebraska, he had also recently taken official visits to the University of Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State. After originally being left out of Odem’s list of top schools, he revealed that his official visit impressed him enough to give the Tigers some serious consideration.
"When I made my top teams, Auburn wasn't in there," Odem said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "Now, in my final decision, Auburn is one of my top teams."
During his junior season at The First Academy in Orlando, Odem made 45 tackles and two tackles-for-loss while catching two interceptions.
Throughout his high school career, Odem has totaled 80 tackles and five interceptions through three varsity seasons at The First Academy. He also helped out on offense, catching 68 passes for 776 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Florida native would have been the Tigers’ sixth commitment in the Class of 2026 and their third defensive pledge.