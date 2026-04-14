Zylen Little is one of the top defensive line recruits in the entire 2028 recruiting class.

When Auburn Tigers on SI last spoke with Zylen Little, he said that everything really stood out to him about Auburn. Now, he has returned for a follow-up visit, and that opinion has been reinforced, making the Tigers a school to watch in his recruitment.

Little is a four-star 2028 defensive lineman who is currently rated as the seventh-best defensive lineman in the class, per Rivals. After he visited Auburn this past weekend, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young rusher to discuss his updated opinions on all things Auburn.

“What stood out to me about this visit was getting to pick the brains of the coaches in depth,” he said. “I got to meet all of the coaches, the D-line coach, Coach Vontrell (King-Williams). I got to see Coach (Alex) Golesh, chop it up with him. So just seeing the mindset, seeing how I could fit, was something that really stood out to me.”

After his first visit to Auburn, Little told Auburn Tigers on SI that Auburn was definitely high on his board, but now, they have solidified a spot at the top.

“Definitely one of my top two schools, I’d say,” he said. “They’re up against Indiana… I’m planning on going back to Auburn to work out, or something like that. Continue to build a relationship with the D-line coach and the whole coaching staff.”

Little’s first visit to Auburn, back in March, was not his first exposure to Golesh, as the new Tiger head coach had built a connection with Little back when Golesh was still at USF. Now, that connection has moved to Auburn.

“Great guy,” he said. “Smart, cares about his players. He was very down to earth, you can tell he’s genuine and means what he says.”

Little was impressed with the current players at Auburn, which could bode well for his recruitment, as some could still be on the Plains by the time of his eventual commitment, regardless of where Little lands.

“They’re pretty good,” he said. “They’re able to stop the run and pass, which I feel like I also have in my game. I like how they’re very versatile and can do both. Their D-line, they play multiple positions, so they’re not locked in on one.”

Little, who is in the 2028 class, still has another two full seasons of high school football before it will be time to head off to college, but he already has an idea of what success looks like for him and his career.

“Success looks like people knowing I’m the best,” he said. “Being able to be the best player on the field, be the most dominant.”

Now that Little has Auburn in his top two, Golesh and company have an opportunity to land a major defensive line recruit for the future of their program. They may have to wrestle him away from the clutches of Curt Cignetti and Indiana, though.

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