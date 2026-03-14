Where Five Top Prospects Stand with Auburn Football Ahead of Spring Camp

Alex Golesh did not have long to put together his 2026 roster with the Auburn Tigers, but he has already begun to venture into the world of recruiting. Now that he is at Auburn, a major SEC program, more top-level recruits have him on their radar than ever before, and he seems to be making the most of the opportunity.

But, who exactly is interested in Auburn, and will the Tigers actually land them? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at five top 2027 prospects that are interested in Auburn and examines their chances of landing with the Tigers.

QB Israel Abrams

As perhaps the most highly-touted Auburn prospect since Deuce Knight, a lot of speculation has surrounded Israel Abrams, a four-star who is the No. 2 quarterback in the country. Abrams has received many top offers, but he has boiled down his top five to Auburn, Miami, Kentucky, Florida State and Purdue.

Rivals insiders Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith have predicted Abrams to land with the Tigers, though there is still plenty of time for other schools to swing him away from the Plains. Abrams does not have an official commitment date set, but he is scheduled to visit Auburn on June 5.

DL Jamar Thompson

Auburn already boasts the No. 1 2027 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama in Donivan Moore, who committed to the Tigers back in February, but they could continue to add value to their defensive line with four-star Jamar Thompson, who recently announced he has narrowed down his final four schools to Auburn, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State.

Thompson is currently rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Florida, per the 2027 Rivals 300, so he would obviously be a massive pickup for the Tigers. Like Abrams, Thompson does not have an official commitment date set, but unlike Abrams, he does not have an official visit scheduled to Auburn.

CB Danny Lang

Auburn’s cornerback room was ravaged by the transfer portal after Hugh Freeze was fired, but Alex Golesh has a chance to set his future defense up for success with four-star Danny Lang, who recently announced that he has set his official decision day for March 21, which has been moved up from July 2.

Lang, who is the No. 7 cornerback in the country as well as the sixth-best player in the state of California, is down to just Auburn, USC and Oregon. It may be a hard fight for the Tigers, though, as he has been predicted to land at USC with 60 percent confidence, per 247 Sports.

OL Davis Seaman

Alex Golesh joked recently that the Tigers need prayers for their offensive line in the upcoming 2026 season, and he has already begun to hone in on recruiting the future of the room. One such prospect, four-star Davis Seaman, announced on Monday that he has narrowed down his search to Auburn, Penn State and Ohio State.

Seaman is the 15th-best offensive lineman in the 2027 class and No. 8 in his home state of Ohio, which could have a significant influence on where he lands. Ohio State is a mere eight-minute drive away from his high school, so proximity to home could prove to be a factor working against Auburn, which is over 10 hours away by car.

CB Donte Wright

As the lone recruit on this list that is already committed somewhere else, four-star Donte Wright could be on flip watch in the upcoming months. Wright committed to Georgia back in June of 2025, but he announced last Friday that he has scheduled visits to a group of schools, including Auburn.

Wright is currently ranked as the second-best cornerback in the country, as well as the best cornerback in the state of California. It may be a hard sell for Golesh and company to get him to flip from Georgia, but they will have the opportunity to do so when he visits the Plains.