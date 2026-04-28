Why Auburn is ‘Definitely Towards the Top’ for DL Recruit

The Auburn Tigers are hot on the recruiting trail now that spring practice has concluded, and they are making a push for several 2027 prospects. One such prospect, Eric Vaulx Jr., received his offer from Auburn on Sunday, and he has already set an official visit for June 5.

Vaulx is a three-star defensive lineman out of Lake Cormorant, Miss., who is currently rated as the 49th-best defensive lineman in his class as well as the 14th-best 2027 athlete from the state of Mississippi. After he received his offer and set his visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Vaulx to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“I talked with Coach (Vontrell King-Williams),” he said. “He was complimenting me on my film and my size and length, and how all my moves can come natural. He seems like a pretty cool guy, came hard with the energy. I can tell he’s from Alabama,” he finished with a chuckle.

Vaulx, who is also a state champion powerlifter, holds offers from many top programs, including Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida State and a host of others, but he maintains that Auburn is near the top of his list.

“Definitely towards the top,” he said. “[I’m looking for] a school that develops their players, focuses on their players. Not just as a football player, but as a person, improving them as a grown man, helps them become a better husband, better father, et cetera.”

Vaulx has yet to make an official visit to the Plains, but he already has an idea in mind when he thinks of the program.

“All of their history, man,” he said. “Everything that came with them in the past, and everything they’re bringing into the future.”

It is no wonder that so many schools are after Vaulx, who had a staggering 75 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recovers and three kick blocks over the course of a 12-game junior season. Vaulx believes one thing stands out about him more than any of the stats, though.

“I feel like every player says work hard,” he said, “and I feel like no, not a lot of guys actually bring effort. Effort, that’s just something you can’t teach. I want coaches to know that I’m here to come in, work every day, even if they got to get in my head, scream in my face, whatever they got to do to help build me into the player and the man I want to be.”

Vaulx would be a big pickup for an Auburn 2027 class that currently boasts just three commitments, including another defensive lineman in four-star Donivan Moore. If Vaulx decides Auburn is his future home, the two could be a feared duo on the Plains for years to come.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!