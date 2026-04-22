Why Auburn Stands Out to 2027 CB After A-Day

The Auburn Tigers are always looking to improve their secondary, particularly in the future, and they now have the opportunity to do so with Zeke Burgess, who visited the Plains for Auburn’s A-Day on Saturday.

Burgess is a three-star cornerback prospect out of Navarre, Fla., and he is currently rated as the 78th-best cornerback in the 2027 recruiting class as well as the 83rd-best player from his home state. However, he still has a full season of high school football left, so those numbers are likely to increase as he continues his development.

So, where does Auburn stand for the young corner? Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the Florida native to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the Tigers.

“The visit was great,” he said. “The coaches, they showed so much love to me, and like when you’re in the meetings, just seeing the way they do stuff, you can tell they have a lot of high energy, which I love a lot… I definitely want to go back up there.”

Burgess also has some good news for Auburn fans, as he currently has the Tigers in a top-two spot in his recruitment.

“At Auburn, there’s this good vibe,” he said. “Everyone there has it. You can tell everyone just wants to get better and they’re always pushing each other. I was just like, ‘the vibe is amazing.’ I love how the coaches show love to me, and I just love the school overall.”

Burgess was also quite impressed by the campus and facilities, which he said are a factor in his eventual decision.

“The campus is really nice,” he said. “The practice fields and facilities are obviously really nice, and it’s cool that, like, if we’re eating, and we want a drink, we can just easily just say we want one, which is nice. The film rooms were really nice, too.”

Even though the Tigers are high on Burgess’s list, they will still have to compete with a litany of top programs if they want to land him, as Burgess currently holds offers from national champion runner-up Miami, as well as Kentucky, UCF and Georgia Tech.

However, Burgess would be a great acquisition for Auburn's 2027 class, which currently consists of just two commits, one on offense and one on defense. That class is currently rated as the 59th-best in the country, a ranking that would see a significant boost with the acquisition of Burgess.

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