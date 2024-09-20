Three Keys to an Auburn Tigers Victory Over the Arkansas Razorbacks
SEC play is officially a go. The Auburn Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday to kick-off conference play in 2024.
The Tigers had no trouble handling the Razorbacks a season ago, earning a 48-10 blowout victory on the road.
However, it's a new year and Arkansas is expected to put an improved product on the field. Here are three keys to another Auburn victory over Arkansas.
Keep Arkansas' Run Game Under Control
The Tigers may not be able to stop the ground attack entirely, but they need to contain it. Arkansas' run game is one of its strengths. They have averaged 259 rushing yards per game so far this season.
The Razorbacks have a two-headed monster in the backfield between dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson. Green has rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries. Jackson has 397 yards and six touchdowns off 47 carries.
Limiting what these two can do from the ground could be the difference between a strong start to conference play and a second upset on home field in three weeks.
Force Green To Find A Receiver Other Than Andrew Armstrong
Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has performed head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Razorbacks’ receiving corps to start this season. He leads the team with 18 receptions and 301 receiving yards respectively.
None of Arkansas’ other wide receivers have reached 10 catches or 130 yards. Auburn needs to force one of the other receivers to try and carry the load.
This would provide a nice test for a banged-up and struggling Tigers’ secondary.
Offensive Line Needs to Protect Hank Brown So He Can Take Care of the Football
Brown’s production will go a long way towards determining how this game goes.
Arkansas does not have the best defense, having just five sacks and two interceptions so far this season. That being said, the Tiger's offensive line can't let them catch any breaks.
Auburn’s offensive line needs to give Brown the time to find his targets. If he can make good use of that time and make good decisions with the ball, they should have no trouble keeping pace with the Razorbacks’ high-powered offense.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. ESPN will carry the broadcast.