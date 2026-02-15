Baylor Lacks the Star Power to Overcome Louisville

The Bears get another chance to prove themselves against a Top 25 team at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. But No. 24 Louisville takes the win 82-71, led by Mikel Brown Jr. scoring 29.

Baylor trying to control the pace

Early on, Louisville was running in transition and getting easy looks, playing their brand of basketball. With the help of James Nnaji and Isaac Williams IV stepping up and hitting free throws, it looked like Baylor was starting to control the pace of the game, slowing down and getting good looks while not turning it over.

Unfortunately this was not sustainable; the Bears fell apart at the end of the first half, allowing the Cardinals to go into the locker room after tying the game 39-39 with all the momentum. At that point, it was too late; Head Coach Pat Kelsey found the formula and didn't look back.

Louisville ups the pressure after the break

The Cardinals obviously came out of the half looking to run away with it against BU, jumping to a 7-0 run. They ramped up the intensity on defense and transition offense, which gave the Bears problems throughout the 2nd half.

Louisville forced Baylor to hit contested three-pointers, and the Bears shot an embarrassing 2-22.

Carr get couldn't started

1-11 from the field this afternoon, 3 assists, and 5 turnovers. He shrank back when his team needed a win. Unfortunately, he lacks the consistency that you see in other star players across the country.

While this loss was not only his fault by any means, he has to be better in a game that could have energized Baylor in the coming weeks.

Carbon copy loss

This loss felt like every other loss the Bears have had in the past three weeks. They kept it close in the first half, then got a weakness exposed after halftime.

When the offense can't find a groove, you have to be able to rely on getting stops. Baylor Basketball has not been able to do that this season.

When this team gets down double-digits, it feels like they are buried. The defense is gassed, and shots won't fall, not giving the team any chance to dig out of the hole.

