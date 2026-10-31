3 Thoughts on Baylor Basketball's Big 12 Media Poll Ranking

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Bears were clearly undervalued in the coaches poll, getting ranked at tenth in the conference.

The Big 12 released its preseason media poll rankings, and Baylor is ranked in seventh place in the 16-team conference, ranking behind Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Tech, Iowa State and BYU.

7th is still too low

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles against Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In case you missed it, Baylor showed out in its pair of exhibition games. Scott Drew's retooled squad knocked off Florida and Illinois, both of whom made the Final Four in 2026 and are projected No. 1 and No. 3 in the country, respectively.

Whether or not exhibition games are a good measuring stick for in-season results, the Bears rolled out a really impressive product against proven rosters with high expectations.

Baylor should be considered one of the top talents in the country year in year out, but this year is looking especially promising for Scott Drew's squad. It just hasn't gotten the national respect yet.

The Big 12 is loaded with NCAA Tournament talent

I see 12-13 march madness teams. — I’m the Biggest Bird (@Durty_Burty) October 29, 2026

There are a lot of Big 12 teams expecting to make the tournament this season.

Baylor missed March Madness last season, and eight Big 12 teams still got in. I think the conference has improved from last season; there is a strong possibility that nine or ten Big 12 teams get into the dance this season.

Arizona, Houston, Kansas and Iowa State remain high in the national rankings and are expected to make the dance. Other contenders include Texas Tech, BYU and Iowa State, all of whom have very high hopes.

There are still dark horses like West Virginia, TCU and Cincinnati. These teams all think they are too low in the rankings and are chomping at the bit to prove themselves on the court.

Somewhere in the mix is Baylor, who hasn't missed back-to-back NCAA tournaments since 2007 and has constructed one of the most exciting and deepest rosters I can remember.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is right where Baylor wants to be

The Bears are ranked seventh. Whether the team looks at the rankings or not, they know they are going to be undervalued coming into this season, and hopefully it puts a chip on their shoulder.

Baylor has the luxury of playing loose, not having a top ranking to defend. Often, the Bears come into the season with a target on their back. That won't be the case this season.

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