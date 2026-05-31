Can 2027 Guard Davion Thompson Become Baylor Basketball's Next Five-Star Commitment?

Baylor might've only had one commitment in its 2026 recruiting class for some time, but the Bears capitalized in a big way when five-star Dylan Mingo joined Elijah Williams in the class. It may only be two prospects, but Baylor's top two prospects can go toe to toe with almost any team's best two commitments.

Scott Drew has a knack for recruiting five-star prospects and the Bears have been named a finalist for another. Looking toward the 2027 recruiting class, Baylor has made the final four for five-star guard Davion Thompson.

Baylor will have to fend off Michigan, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt for a June 10 commitment.

NEWS: 2027 Top-25 overall recruit Davion Thompson is down to four schools and will announce his college commitment on June 10th, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-2 point guard goes in-depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/l2xe2f20jz pic.twitter.com/iGzEdXG8VT — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 29, 2026

Why Baylor made the cut

Thompson, an Illinois native, played high school ball out of the famous Link Academy in Branson (MO) and has earned a top place in the recruiting ranks. The 6'2" guard is 247Sports Composite's No. 22 player in the 2027 class, and he is also listed as the No. 5 point guard.

Both Vanderbilt and Michigan have the head start in his recruitment, but the way Drew can get things done, don't count out Baylor until his announcement — or even until pen hits the paper.

And it's due to Baylor's development. The Bears will send Cameron Carr to the NBA this season, and Baylor has a long history of sending guards to the league. It's something Thompson has noticed, on top of liking the coaching staff.

“Just the development they have," Thompson told Rivals regarding Baylor. "They showed me all the players who came through there who weren’t highly ranked or anything like that, but still found a way to get to the NBA after going to Baylor.

“They’re obviously in one of the best conferences, too. He lets his guards hoop. They have plenty of guards in the NBA right now. It’s a great school, a great culture, and I like the coaching staff as well.”

What it will take to land him

Ultimately, like most five-star hoopers, Thompson wants to see the court. He wants to go to a program where the head coach is going to support him during his good moments and even when he makes mistakes. But allowing him to work through those mistakes will be important.

“Just a coach that’s going to believe in me, let me play through my mistakes, and push me to get to the next level," said Thompson. "My main goal is to get to the NBA and play in the NBA, so I’m trying to find the place that believes in me and feels like home.”

Playing in the EYBL Circuit, Thompson has been on fire. He is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52% from three. It's clear this would be a major addition for the Bears, and Baylor will need to put on a full-court effort.