Cameron Carr’s NBA Draft Rise Continues After Explosive Combine Showing

Baylor guard Cameron Carr's draft stock continues to rise as he continues to succeed at the NBA Draft Combine. Early in the collegiate offseason, Baylor fans were maybe hopeful they could hang on to Carr for the 2026-2027 NCAA campaign, but as the combine goes on, it becomes painfully clear that this is an NBA player.

Baylor's Cameron Carr went OFF in the NBA draft combine scrimmage:



30 PTS | 9-18 FG | 6-12 3PT | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/nFc3R4H9Bq — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 13, 2026

In the second game of the draft combine, Carr dropped a staggering 30 points from the bench. In this 30-bomb, he shot 6-12 from three and had a few dunks, which left commentators stunned. The question for Carr is no longer if he will get drafted in the first round; it is now whether he can get drafted in the lottery and continue Baylor's five-year streak of top-19 NBA Draft picks.

Cam Carr just dropped 30 points, including 6-of-12 on threes, in Game 2 at the NBA Scouting Combine.



After posting eye-popping measurements and athleticism scores, Carr is dominating the scrimmages.



Carr might be turning into a lottery lock soon. pic.twitter.com/kjt3Pz7waU — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 13, 2026

Three Possible Landing Spots

ESPN posted a mock draft on May 10th, which had Cam Carr drafted to the Charlotte Hornets at pick eighteen. This is undeniably a great fit for the Hornets, who may look to trade Miles Bridges this summer, meaning Cameron Carr could fit right in, adding scoring and defense with that explosive athleticism.

He would pair nicely with Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball as well. The Hornets love to play fast in transition, and Carr plays right into that fast play with his ability to be a lob threat in transition and shoot threes. Even if Miles Bridges isn't traded, Carr could be a spark off the bench for the Hornets and could help that young core continue with the momentum they garnered last season.

Baylor’s Cameron Carr had an elite testing day at the NBA Draft Combine.



Pro Lane Drill - 10.46 (1st)

Vertical - 42.5 (2nd)

Shuttle Run - 2.80 (7th)



Carr has had a very strong pre-draft process and Baylor is going to have a top 20 pick for the 6th year in a row. #SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/l1F9wjbFRP — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) May 13, 2026

At pick seventeen and twelve, it is generally expected that the OKC Thunder will draft a big. They will be looking to develop a center as they may look to move off the current center, Isaiah Hartenstein, in the near future. They could definitely go for Carr though if they sell high on guard Ajay Mitchell and if the Thunder move from Lou Dort.

At pick sixteen, the Memphis Grizzlies could be another landing spot for Cam Carr. The Grizzlies are in a transition period and already hold the third overall pick, where they could very well draft Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson. Boozer and Wilson are both bigs, so for Memphis' next pick in the draft, they could go to a guard like Carr to add to their young roster, which already has some talented bigs in Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama, and their third overall pick.

Pick 15 is the Bulls, who already have a loaded backcourt with Anfernee Simons, Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, Rob Dillingham, and Collin Sexton, so they won't go for a guard, and pick 14 is once again the Charlotte Hornets, who could go for Carr even earlier if they really fall in love with him.

Cam Carr fresh off a 30 point game. The motor is no question, should jump the Mock board! pic.twitter.com/dygkKCm1Mo — CoachLeek (@1CoachLeek) May 13, 2026

This takes us to the Miami Heat at pick 13 as another possible destination for Carr. Carr seems like a culture for the Heat, who value athletic, hard-working players more than anyone in the league. A great example of that is former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, who has thrived since arriving in Miami. Drafting Carr could be a great way for the Heat to get younger at the guard position and inject some life into a team that has been stagnating in the play-in for the past few years.