2027 5-Star Guard Davion Thompson Explains Why Michigan Basketball Made His Top 4

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a national title and Dusty May has Michigan as one of the hottest schools out there in terms of recruiting. The Maize and Blue signed one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, headlined by five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., along with four-star forward Quinn Costello.

And Michigan is looking to add another five-star player in the 2027 class. While the Wolverines have yet to land a commitment, the Maize and Blue are battling for several prospects, and on Friday, Michigan made the final four to land five-star guard Davion Thompson.

May's program will have to battle Arkansas, Baylor, and Vanderbilt to land the talented guard. He will make his commitment on June 10.

NEWS: 2027 Top-25 overall recruit Davion Thompson is down to four schools and will announce his college commitment on June 10th, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-2 point guard goes in-depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/l2xe2f20jz pic.twitter.com/iGzEdXG8VT — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 29, 2026

The 6'2" guard out of Branson (MO) is 247Sports Composite's No. 22 player in the 2027 class. He is also listed as the No. 5 point guard. Speaking with Rivals, Thompson noted that his relationship with Michigan is good and he likes how May has built the Wolverines into a winner.

“Obviously, Dusty has built a reputation for himself," Thompson told Rivals. "He’s had a winning program no matter where he’s been. They just came off a national title, so that’s obviously a great thing to have.

“Especially coming in and possibly being a backup for Elliot, being mentored by him and learning through the bumps in the road. The campus and everything was good. I liked it when I went on a visit. I’ve been talking to those folks for a long time, and my relationship with them has been good so far.”

What it will take to land Thompson

The Illinois native played his junior season for Link Academy this past season and he has racked up quite the offers. But after narrowing down to his final four, Thompson will now look to pick the school that's going to help him get to the NBA. He wants to play for a coach who will help push him and allow him to play through his mistakes on the court.

“Just a coach that’s going to believe in me, let me play through my mistakes, and push me to get to the next level," said Thompson. "My main goal is to get to the NBA and play in the NBA, so I’m trying to find the place that believes in me and feels like home.”

Playing in the EYBL Circuit, Thompson is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52% from three.