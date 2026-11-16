Baylor Basketball: 3 studs & 2 Duds From Bears' Loss Against Texas
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Baylor battled in a back-and-forth matchup against its in-state rival, Texas, but came up short in a 75-72 loss. There is still a lot to clean up, but this team is showing plenty of promise early in the season.
Several players stepped up in the close matchup, while others struggled to find their rhythm. Here are three studs and two duds from the Bears' loss to the Longhorns.
Stud: Kayden Mingo
Kayden Mingo continues to impress, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. His mid-range floater has been effective all season, and he used it well against Texas. He also made an impact defensively, finishing with three steals.
Mingo is also showing he can knock down shots from deep, going 4-for-11 from three-point range. That's a solid percentage for his style of play.
Stud: Evan Chatman
Evan Chatman provided a nice spark off the bench for the Bears. He finished with six points, three rebounds, and a steal while shooting 3-for-4 from the field.
Chatman also had a couple of dunks that helped give Baylor some momentum. While he didn't fill up the stat sheet, he made the most of his minutes and was an important contributor off the bench for the Bears.
Stud: Brett Decker Jr.
Brett Decker Jr. had another good game beyond the arc, going 3-for-5 from three-point range and finishing with nine points in 19 minutes. His consistency from deep earns him a spot on the stud list and is something the Bears will need throughout conference play this season. Decker also contributed one rebound and two assists.
Dud: Dylan Mingo
Dylan Mingo had some moments against Texas where his inexperience as a freshman showed. He finished the game with six points on 1-for-8 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds and one assist. It was just one of those games where he couldn't get his shot to fall.
One bad game from Dylan Mingo isn't something that worries me, as he's already shown what he's capable of. He will be one of Baylor's best players throughout the season.
Dud: Isaac Williams IV
Isaac Williams IV had another tough shooting game, going 2-for-9 from the field and finishing with six points. He added one rebound, two assists, and a steal in 25 minutes but also turned the ball over twice. Williams wasn't able to get much going offensively, and Baylor could have used some more production from him in this game.
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Grant is a writer for Baylor Bears on SI with a focus on Baylor football and basketball. He is a Texas A&M Sport Management graduate and longtime Baylor fan who has followed the Bears closely for more than a decade. His passion for sports drives him to find the stories, stats, and perspectives that matter most to Baylor fansFollow Grantpetersonn