Baylor Basketball: 3 studs & 2 Duds From Bears' Loss Against Texas

Baylor battled in a back-and-forth matchup against its in-state rival, Texas, but came up short in a 75-72 loss. There is still a lot to clean up, but this team is showing plenty of promise early in the season.

Several players stepped up in the close matchup, while others struggled to find their rhythm. Here are three studs and two duds from the Bears' loss to the Longhorns.

Stud: Kayden Mingo

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) shoots against Texas Longhorns guard Elyjah Freeman (6) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayden Mingo continues to impress, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. His mid-range floater has been effective all season, and he used it well against Texas. He also made an impact defensively, finishing with three steals.

Mingo is also showing he can knock down shots from deep, going 4-for-11 from three-point range. That's a solid percentage for his style of play.

Stud: Evan Chatman

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Evan Chatman (15) controls the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. (31) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Chatman provided a nice spark off the bench for the Bears. He finished with six points, three rebounds, and a steal while shooting 3-for-4 from the field.

Chatman also had a couple of dunks that helped give Baylor some momentum. While he didn't fill up the stat sheet, he made the most of his minutes and was an important contributor off the bench for the Bears.

Stud: Brett Decker Jr.

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) shoots in front of Texas Longhorns guard Isaiah Johnson (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Decker Jr. had another good game beyond the arc, going 3-for-5 from three-point range and finishing with nine points in 19 minutes. His consistency from deep earns him a spot on the stud list and is something the Bears will need throughout conference play this season. Decker also contributed one rebound and two assists.

Dud: Dylan Mingo

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Austin Goosby (10) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Mingo had some moments against Texas where his inexperience as a freshman showed. He finished the game with six points on 1-for-8 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds and one assist. It was just one of those games where he couldn't get his shot to fall.

One bad game from Dylan Mingo isn't something that worries me, as he's already shown what he's capable of. He will be one of Baylor's best players throughout the season.

Dud: Isaac Williams IV

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) dribbles in front of Texas Longhorns guard Bo Ogden (5) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Williams IV had another tough shooting game, going 2-for-9 from the field and finishing with six points. He added one rebound, two assists, and a steal in 25 minutes but also turned the ball over twice. Williams wasn't able to get much going offensively, and Baylor could have used some more production from him in this game.

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