3 Keys for Baylor Basketball to Upset No. 7 Texas

No. 7 Texas will be Baylor’s first ranked opponent of the regular season, but the Bears already beat two top-three teams in exhibition play. They knocked off preseason No. 1 Florida 82–76 in overtime, then won 95–91 at No. 3 Illinois five days later.

Baylor outrebounded Florida 8–2 in overtime and won the rebounding battle 47–38 against Illinois. The Bears will need that same effort Sunday against a Texas team that has outrebounded its first three opponents by an average of 15.7 per game.

Here are three keys to a Baylor upset over No. 7 Texas.

Make Matas Vokietaitis Catch It Farther Out

Nov 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) shoots the ball during the first half against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vokietaitis is averaging 21.3 points in 22.4 minutes per game and has made 23 of his first 29 shots. He scored 26 against Grambling State and went 10-of-12 at the free-throw line. If he catches the ball a step from the rim, Baylor is probably giving up a good look or sending him to the line.

Juslin Bodo Bodo and Caden Powell need to push him farther out before the pass arrives. I’d wait until he puts the ball on the floor to send help. Texas freshman Joe Sterling has made 10 of 15 threes, so doubling on the catch could give him a clean look before Baylor has time to rotate.

Keep Texas Off the Offensive Glass

The Longhorns have grabbed 38 offensive rebounds and scored 52 second-chance points through three games. When Bodo Bodo or Powell steps over to contest a shot, someone has to put a body on former TCU forward David Punch before he gets to the rim.

Dylan Mingo, Isaac Celiscar and Evan Chatman grabbed six rebounds apiece against Yale, helping Baylor win the battle on the glass 37–28. I’d keep Mingo near the lane when Texas shoots. He leads Baylor with 5.7 rebounds per game and can start the break himself once he has the ball.

Win the Turnover Battle

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) steals the ball from Yale Bulldogs guard Trevor Mullin (11) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Mingo has 13 steals through three games, and Baylor showed against Yale how quickly those takeaways can turn into points. The Bears scored 24 off 17 Yale turnovers Tuesday. Against Texas, I’d watch for Mingo to jump a pass into the post once a guard picks up his dribble. One steal there could send Baylor the other way for a layup before Vokietaitis and Punch get back.

Those chances could be hard to come by. Texas averages just 9.3 turnovers and forces 17 per game, and the Longhorns scored 31 points off Gardner-Webb’s 23 giveaways. Baylor cut its turnovers from 16 in the opener to nine in each of its last two games. If the Bears can take care of the ball that well again, a couple of layups off Texas turnovers could make the difference late.

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