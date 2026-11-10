How to Watch Baylor Basketball vs. Yale: TV, Storylines, Prediction

After a 2-0 start, Baylor takes the court on Tuesday night. The Bears will play an Ivy League power when Yale steps onto the court in Waco. The Bulldogs are 1-1 this season with wins over Howard and a 12-point loss against UCF.

Baylor will have one more warm-up game, if you will say, before playing Texas on Sunday. The Longhorns are ranked No. 7 in the country, but the Bears can't be caught overlooking Yale, which has shocked some major programs over the years.

Just like the Bulldogs did back in 2016. Tuesday night will be the second time the two programs have played one another. The first was in the NCAA Tournament when Yale upset Baylor, 79-75. The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Bears 36-32, and Baylor will not be looking to repeat that.

Here's how to see the game, a couple of storylines, and a prediction.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Tuesday, Nov. 10 Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX) Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Broadcast: John Morris and Pat Nunley

Storylines to watch

Isaac Celiscar vs. old team

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Celiscar was one of Baylor's big pickups in the transfer portal. The former Yale Bulldog was coveted by several programs, but he ended up in Waco. Celiscar is still warming up and hasn't played as well as he's capable of yet.

He is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and two assists, but shooting 20% from three. What would be a better way to get going than against your former team? The Bears have seen Isaac Williams and both Mingo brothers explode, along with Brett Decker Jr. drilling threes, and now Bayor hopes to see Celiscar break out.

Baylor's front court production

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first game that Baylor will be challenged with some size. The Bears mountained over both Northwestern State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first two games. But Yale will trot out 6'11" Jack Sullivan on Tuesday night.

At forward, Yale isn't that big, but Sullivan will be the first player Baylor has seen with any size at all. Juslin Bodo Bodo hasn't looked the part yet, but he's still trying to work himself in after missing all of last season due to an injury.

Baylor leads the Big 12 with a +13.5 rebound margin and Yale will certainly challenge the Bears on the glass. Elijah Williams has started at the '4' in both games, which spaces the floor for Bodo Bodo. He is the sixth-leading rebounder on Baylor, and that will need to change in a hurry heading into tougher competition.

Prediction

Baylor is scoring at a high level after putting up 87 and 109 points, respectively. And the Bears have had stretches of poor play on the court, like in the second half against Northwestern State. It appears Baylor is already settling in and players are adjusted to their roles.

Yale could sneak up on you, and the Bulldogs' Jack Fox is averaging 21 points per game. He shoots over 40% from three and that's the player Baylor has to watch. But the Bears are too loaded and will take over in the second half to win big.

Final score: Baylor 89, Yale 71

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