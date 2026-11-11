Instant Takeaways: Baylor Bears Defeats Yale Bulldogs, Adds Win to Season Total

The reigning Ivy League champions, Yale Bulldogs, gave the Bears all that they could handle Tuesday night. The Bears hosted their final home game at Foster Pavilion ahead of their first upcoming away game against Texas in San Antonio this coming Sunday. The Bears were 2-0 coming into this game and are now 3-0.

Coming into the game, rebounding was going to be a focal point. In a much more competitive game than the first two of the Bears' season, Baylor took on Yale Tuesday night. The second ever meeting between the two teams saw Baylor pass the early season Ivy League test winning 90-61.

Isaac Williams IV Strong off the Bench

Isaac Williams IV, the Bears' leading scorer through the first two games had another strong showing on his birthday in the game on Tuesday evening. Just like with Scott Drew celebrating his 56th birthday with an exhibition win over Illinois, Williams was able to add a regular season victory for his (at nearly half of Drew's age). Williams would end with 9 points in 27 minutes.

Isaac Celiscar, Current Bear, Former Yale Bulldog

Isaac Celiscar, a transfer portal addition from Yale, performed quite well against his former team. With under six minutes left in the first half, Celiscar rebounded a Yale miss and proceeded to run the length of the court to score on the opposing basket. Celiscar would finish with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win.

Still Issues Hitting the Three-Pointer

Finishing 8-for-23 on the day, Baylor shot 35% from three. Plenty of open looks from the Bears, but their season-long struggle from behind the arc (24% on the season). The Bears so far this season have been 9-29, 5-29, and now 8-23. Something is going to have to be done, or this is going to become more than just an excusable stat. Missing 20+ three-pointers in a game is fine when you're winning by 30, but not when you're trailing at any point.

Coach Drew was asked at halftime about the issues with the three-point shooting to which he responded with, "We don't just want to have the ball for five seconds and take the shot, we want to take great shots," adding as well that, "Early games (like against Northwestern State or Arkansas-Pine Bluff) get a lot of possessions, and against Yale, those possessions have to count."

Need Points? Find Decker

Brett Decker Jr would connect on three consecutive 3-point shots in the second half (after missing his first three of the game) in almost as many possessions to help the Bears extend their lead. Decker would eventually finish with four consecutive three-pointers before finally missing again. Finishing the game with his current season-high (and leading scorer for the Bears Tuesday night) of 18 points (4-8 from 3-point range), Decker showed why he is a starter on this Bears team.

Kayden Mingo is a Star on This Bears Team

Making his first five shots of the game and Baylor's leading scorer at the half (11 points), Kayden Mingo showed his athleticism and basketball IQ on full display. Taking safe and non-contested shots, Mingo also showed that he's not afraid to fight and score through contact. Baylor has historically done well when the guards are playing well, and if Mingo can continue his pace of play, the Bears will be able to contend with every team on their schedule. Mingo would finish with 15 points on the evening.

Dylan Mingo, Though Young, Shows Great Promise

Not to be outdone by his older brother Kayden, Dylan Mingo had 10 points at the half. The Mingo brothers were the only Baylor players scoring in double-digits by halftime. Though Dylan could still improve from the free-throw line as he's only converting 42% of them through the first two games, he would finish with 16 points (4-7 FT) in this game.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.