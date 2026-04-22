Baylor Basketball Announces Return of 7 Players for 2026-27 Season

It was an odd offseason for Scott Drew a year ago. The Baylor Bears lost every scholarship player from their 2024-25 basketball team. VJ Edgecombe left for the NBA Draft and fellow star Rob Wright opted to transfer to BYU.

But Drew won't have the same issue this offseason. In fact, Baylor has some continuity heading into next season. On Wednesday, the Bears announced they were returning seven players from their 17-17 team this past season.

Isaac Williams, Juslin Bodo Bodo, Maikcol Perez, Mayo Soyoye, Andre Iguodala II, Drew Perry, and James Goodis will all be back next season under Drew.

One player who was thought might return for another season is guard JJ White, who suffered an early season injury that cost him the entire season. White, who had just one season of eligibility remaining when he transferred to Baylor last offseason, was thought to have a good chance to return and fight for a pivotal role this upcoming season. Unless he is waiting for word on a medical waiver, White might not be back in Waco after all.

Some good surprises

Two players who are slated to return to Waco next season are big men Maikcol Perez and Mayo Soyoye

Perez, a 6'8" forward suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the season, which forced him to redshirt. He was a Composite four-star prospect according to 247Sports' Composite in the 2025 class.

Perez played some FIBA ball, competing for Italy in the U17 FIBA World Cup. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and dished out 4.6 assists during it. He could provide some immediate depth for Scott Drew's program next season, assuming he gets fully healthy.

Soyoye also took a redshirt season during his true freshman campaign. The 6'10" center is expected to back up Juslin Bodo Bodo this season and he has been described as an elite rim protector. Soyoye was a three-star prospect, per 247Sports' Composite.

Touching on other returnees

We already knew that Baylor was bringing Isaac Williams back, after the parties agreed on a two-year deal. Williams was one of the most improved players on the team this past season. He finished the season scoring an average of 10.4 points and shot a team-high 47.1% from three. Williams can handle the ball and is a fiery defender.

After suffering a season-ending injury, Bodo Bodo is set to return to Waco. The High Point transfer didn't see a single minute as Baylor's projected starting center this past year. He came to the Bears after being the Big South Defensive Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. The 6'11" center is stout in the paint and will instantly become a rebounding machine.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Andre Iguodala II is back after redshirting last season. The son of former NBA star, and Arizona graduate, Andre Iguodala. The 6'7" wing was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, but has the athleticism to make an impact on the court.

Both Goodis and Perry was on scholarship. After you include Baylor's incoming transfers: Kayden Mingo, Brett Decker Jr., and Isaac Celiscar, and the one incoming freshman, Elijah Williams, Baylor currently has nine players on scholarship.