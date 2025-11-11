Baylor Bears battle for five-star guard Austin Goosby ahead of Decision Day
Head coach Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears are in the thick of another major recruiting battle.
Austin Goosby — the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 class — has narrowed his list to Baylor, BYU, Duke, and Texas. The 6-foot-5 guard from Melissa (Texas) High will announce his college decision on Friday, Nov. 14, capping a recruitment that’s drawn national attention from blue blood programs.
Goosby has been one of the most consistent guards in the country over the past year, standing out on both the high school and EYBL circuits. With Drive Nation, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 47.2 percent shooting while earning All-Circuit MVP honors during Nike EYBL Session II. At Melissa High, he’s posted multiple 40-point performances and established himself as one of Texas’ most complete two-way guards.
At The First Look showcase this past weekend, Goosby praised each of his finalists and highlighted the relationship he’s built with Baylor’s coaching staff.
“Their coaching staff is really good. Tweety Carter is their guards coach, and he’s really cool. I FaceTime him every once in a while. I really like their coaching staff,” Goosby told 247Sports.
His recruitment also included a busy fall visit schedule. Goosby visited Miami on Aug. 23, Texas on Sept. 6, Baylor on Sept. 20, BYU from Sept. 26–28, and Duke on Oct. 4. The Bears’ staff, led by head coach Scott Drew and Carter, has remained a steady presence throughout the process.
“At the end of the day, I will pick the place where I want to be and have to live with my decision,” Goosby added. “I am prioritizing that family feeling with a coaching staff that wants me to be there. They want me to be on their team and develop me into the best version of myself.”
That philosophy aligns closely with Baylor’s culture — one rooted in player development and family connection. Drew’s program already landed four-star forward Elijah Williams, the son of NBA coach Monty Williams, as its first 2026 commitment. Adding Goosby would give the Bears a potential top-10 class and one of the nation’s best guard-wing tandems for the future.
With elite length (6’9” wingspan), three-level scoring, and defensive upside, Goosby embodies the type of modern combo guard who has thrived under Drew’s system. As his decision looms Friday, Baylor remains firmly in contention to land another cornerstone piece for its 2026 foundation.