Baylor Bears in the NBA as Playoffs Loom

The 2025-2026 NBA season is flying by in a flash and as the freight train moves into the final month-plus, it’s time to take a look at former Baylor Bears are faring in the Association. Currently, there are eight players on an active NBA roster, one player in the G-League and one player out for the season with an injury.

Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

George has stepped to the head of the line of Baylor alumni in the NBA amidst his breakout season that has him sitting with the sixth-best odds to win the Most Improved Player Award (+2500), according to Fanduel Sportsbook. An ankle injury forced the third-year guard to miss a handful of games before returning last Saturday. He put up 36 points versus the Nuggets on Monday and 30 points versus the 76ers on Thursday night. For the season, George is averaging 24 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 33 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

If there is one player who could rival George’s star power and trajectory amongst the group, it’s the rookie high-flyer that has stepped up as the third wheel with All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid following the suspension of Paul George. Edgecombe made the TMZ headlines after chasing a loose ball into the stands and accidentally kicking a fan. The play encapsulates the max effort the rookie shows every game with his penchant for scoring in clutch moments. For the season, Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points (third amongst rookies), 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists (fourth amongst rookies), 1.5 steals (most amongst eligible rookies) across 35 minutes per game (most amongst rookies).

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

Mitchell has enjoyed a mini-breakout season in South Beach thanks to his above-average passing and defensive capabilities that have landed him in the good graces of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Even with star teammates coming back from injuries, Mitchell continues to play hefty minutes for a playoff contender. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 8.9 points, 6.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 28 minutes per game.

Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

The longest-tenured Baylor alumni has been a revelation as a veteran leader for a young Suns squad that is headed towards a playoff berth despite missing star point guard Devin Booker for a few weeks. O’Neale’s leadership plays a huge role in why the Suns did not fall apart while Booker was out. On top of hitting threes at nearly a career-best rate of 40%, he also hit a game-winner against the Lakers last week. For the season, O’Neale is averaging 10 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It’s a shame Missi did not get moved at the trade deadline because he is criminally underused in New Orleans, he played just six minutes versus the Lakers on Tuesday. The rebounding machine recently returned from a five-game absence due to a calf strain and almost had a double-double in 20 minutes on Sunday versus the Clippers. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks across 18 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter’s season and time on the court has been a roller coaster as the Raptors continue to utilize him as a starter or main piece off the bench. Walter’s defensive skills are impressive and help keep him in the rotation while he continues to work on his offensive game. Tuesday night against the Knicks was a rough one for the second-year guard as he went scoreless in 18 minutes. For the season, Walter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, one assist and .9 steals across 18 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, New York Knicks)

Things appeared to be on the up-and-up for the former lottery pick when the Spurs agreed to release him and followed up by signing with the Knicks less than 48 hours later. Call it adjusting to the organization/team or not being a fit, but Sochan has not seen more than 11 minutes for on the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Knicks head coach Mike Brown appears to be a believer in Sochan but the playing time does not show it, he has played a combined five minutes across the last three games. For the season, Sochan is averaging 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and .9 assists across 11 minutes per game.

Norchad Omier (Power Forward, LA Clippers)

Omier signed a two-way contract with the Clippers a little over two weeks ago and did not see the court until this week with a measly three minutes on Monday and two minutes on Wednesday. Omier’s future with the Clippers is uncertain as the team currently sits in one of the four play-in spots in the Western Conference, so depending on how they look down the stretch will decide whether Omier’s playing time increases or stays the same.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Atlanta Hawks)

Dennis has made a couple of appearances since coming to the Hawks but has spent most of his time in the G-League with the College Park Skyhawks. In 22 starts for the Skyhawks, Dennis is averaging 23.9 points, 10.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 36 minutes per game. The Hawks currently hold the last play-in spot by 4.5 games but if they fall out of contention, Dennis could see some run in Atlanta the final few weeks.

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

It’s hard to say what will happen to the 10-year veteran and his NBA career after suffering a herniated disk in his neck that required season-ending surgery in November. It was an unfortunate blow because Prince seemed primed to take on an important veteran role off the bench before the injury. He signed a two-year contract with the Bucks last July, it included a player option for the 2026-2027 season, so Prince may be back in Milwaukee next season.