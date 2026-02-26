Former Baylor Guards Keyonte George, VJ Edgecombe Positioned to Win NBA Awards

The NBA season has reached the beginning of the stretch run where playoff seeding will be determined and non-contending teams jockey for the best draft pick possible. Currently, there are eight former Baylor Bears on an active NBA roster, one player in the G-League and one player who is out for the season (was on the active roster). With February coming to an end this week, it’s time to take a quick glance at how those former Bears are faring (stats through 2-26).

Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

The third-year guard has been one of the most improved players in the league this season and currently sits with the fifth best odds (+1500) to win the award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Unfortunately, George has missed past five games and eight of the past nine games (ankle injury) for a Jazz squad looking to play their way into a top three draft pick. For the season, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

The rookie earned unanimous MVP honors in the Rising Stars game on All-Star weekend and with Paul George’s suspension, Edgecombe’s stock risen dramatically in recent weeks. Currently sitting with the third best odds to win the Rookie of the Year Award (+7500), Edgecombe has scored more than 20 points in three of his past four games. For the season, Edgecombe averages 15.3 points (third amongst rookies), 5.5 rebounds, four assists (fourth amongst rookies), 1.5 steals (leads all rookies) across 35.3 minutes per game (leads all rookies).

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

The defensive-minded guard comfortably fits down in South Beach with excellent passing to feed stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro and has paired that with a relentless energy on defense. The fifth-year guard is an important piece to a Heat squad fighting to make the play-in tournament. Mitchell is averaging nine points, 7.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 28 minutes per game.

Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

A lot of things have gone wrong recently for the Suns and O’Neale has done his best to be the veteran leader keeping the ship afloat. The longest-tenured Baylor Bear in the NBA is averaging 10 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

Missi had found a solid role for a young Pelicans squad before suffering a left calf strain in mid-February. The second-year big man has missed the past four games and has already been ruled for Thursday’s game. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists across 19 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter has become the super-utility man for a good, young Raptors squad headed towards a playoff berth. Despite going back and forth with the starting lineup and bench, Walter is averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, one assist and .9 steals across 18 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, New York Knicks)

Sochan found a home in the Big Apple quickly after being released from the Spurs. Sochan has appeared in his first four opportunities for the Knicks but has not topped 11 minutes in those games. For the season, Sochan is averaging 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes per game.

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

Prince suffered a season-ending herniated disk in his neck back in November and underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred. Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes per game.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Atlanta Hawks)

Dennis made an appearance for the Hawks in January but has not been back up since, spending his time with the G-League College Park Skyhawks. In 20 games (all as a starter) for the Skyhawks, Dennis is averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals across 35 minutes per game.

Norchad Omier (Center, Los Angeles Clippers)

The rookie big man was a force in the G-League for the Cleveland Charge and signed a two-way contract with the Clippers over the weekend. Omier has not appeared in a game for the Clippers yet but could slide into the rotation when the team rests their veterans. Omier was averaging 18.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 28 minutes per game for the Charge.