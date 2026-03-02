For as calculated of an approach as the New York Knicks brandished at last month's trade deadline, they were one of the more aggressive teams in the buyout market following the wave of midseason swaps. Mere days after confirming a few margin acquisitions, they took a swing to shore up their frontcourt defense in picking former prospect Jeremy Sochan up as a low-risk/high-reward gamble.

He's been more-or-less what he's been over the most recent leg of his career; as intriguing as his wingspan and deterrence is at 6'8, and as much as adding another annoying presence is to a Knicks team looking to irritate opponents in the playoffs, Sochan's complete lack of a jump shot will hold him back from meaningfully contributing to any lineup he touches.

Yet despite getting handcuffed to a sub-10 minute-per-game role over five of the six games he's seen as a Knick, head coach Mike Brown refuses to throw in the towel on the positional competition he's stoked since returning from the All-Star break. While fellow defensive-minded forward Mohamed Diawara has played circles around his more experienced counterpart, Brown's still holding out hope that they two can round out the end of New York's rotation together.

“He and Jeremy are 9th and 10th right now, 10th and 9th," the coach told ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen. "They both just have to keep themselves ready because their number can be called at any time.”

And before fans jump to defend Diawara, Brown's words shouldn't be misread as his being unwilling to defend the rookie. He's been singing his praises in witnessing Diawara's ability to slide into a competitive rotation and recover from the obstacles thrown his way, having just scored 14 points in as many minutes to lift the Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs in a weekend win.

“First thing I would say, is, Mo is not afraid. I've said this to you guys before, for a young guy, I've thrown him out there in games, to start, on national TV,” Brown gushed. “He didn't bat an eye. He might start three games in a row, then he might not play the fourth game. He doesn't bat an eye. He is the most confident young man I've been around. And he's got a chance to be- not good, really good.”

What's Next for Sochan?

While Diawara's all-around skillset dwarfes Sochan's potential offensive output, the former Spur still fits into the Knicks' long-term plan for preparing for the postseason. He, as well as key deadline prize Jose Alvarado, profile as the hard-to-shake stoppers that every contender needs in a playoff series, someone capable of frustrating an opposing superstar or starting a fight with their insatiable effort on defense.

Jalen Brunson is, at best, a non-factor on that end of the floor, and as impressive as some of Karl-Anthony Towns' recent stops have been, he's still far from a trusted figure in a high-leverage situation. New York's management is attempting to consolidate their list of defensive options amidst their hunt for a long-awaited return to championship dominance, and stacking the deck in their favor by retaining as many available bodies seems to be the route they're opting for in readying for the spring.

