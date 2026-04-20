Three Players Baylor Basketball Should Still Target in the Transfer Portal

Scott Drew has done an excellent job so far in utilizing the transfer portal to construct next year's roster. His best portal acquisition in recent memory, Kayden Mingo will be a great presence for Baylor while hopefully luring his brother Dylan into the fold at the same time.

As next season's team takes form, there are still some holes to fill on the Bears roster; the frontcourt is almost nonexistent, the team could use more depth at the guard positions, and you can never have enough shooters.

The good news is there is plenty of time to assemble a very strong team. Scott Drew and company have already built a solid foundation for next season and should continue to be aggressors in the portal.

Here are three obtainable players that Baylor Basketball could pursue:

Evan Chatman - Power Forward

Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Evan Chatman averaged a clean 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for UAB in his first season of collegiate ball; he has been gaining attention from many high-major schools and is set to visit Baylor on Monday, April 20th.

The small-town Texas native would be less than an hour from home in Waco. The hope for Chatman would be for him to be a rebound machine and key piece when the Bears need to play big.

Standing 6'8" and weighing 220 pounds, he would be able to fill up the paint and play off of the 6'11" Juslin Bodo Bodo, who is set to start at the center position.

Gavin Sykes - Shooting Guard

Long Beach State guard Gavin Sykes (11) | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Aems Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sykes would be a dream fit on the Baylor roster; averaging 19.4 points and shooting 38.7% from deep at Long Beach, he would be yet another shooting threat on the Bears' offense.

The young talent enters the portal as a sophomore, set up to make some money at a Major school.

He would likely start on the bench, role-playing behind Brett Decker Jr. and Isaac Williams, but has the potential to earn himself some real minutes if he shoots his average for the Bears.

Justin McBride - Forward

James Madison Dukes forward Justin McBride (21) | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McBride maintains a similar frame to Evan Chatman but plays a much different style of basketball. McBride reels in fewer boards per game (5.6) but can shoot the lights out on any given night, averaging 15.3 points per game and hitting from the field at a 49.4% clip.

He is also a Texas native, leaving Plano to start his college career at Oklahoma St. before transferring to Nevada and eventually JMU, where he got 27 minutes a game and broke out for 11 different 20+ point nights.

McBride has the potential to give the Bears great frontcourt depth and some occasional three-point shooting when needed.