Baylor holds spot in latest edition of ESPN's NCAA Tournament Bracketology
Every Tuesday morning, Joe Lunardi and the ESPN team/system release their newest predicted bracket for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.
On the latest version, the Baylor Bears (2-0), are in the tournament as the projected #8 seed in the West region. In this scenario, the Bears' first round matchup would be the #9 seed Indiana Hoosiers, who currently sit at 2-0 with wins over Alabama A&M and Marquette. Baylor is one of five teams in the predicted West region bracket to hold their spot from the previous week.
The unfortunate part of being the #8 seed in the tournament means if you win in the first round, you will move on to face the #1 seed of the region in the second round. With this current projection, the Bears would be matched up with the UConn Huskies. The Huskies are currently ranked #3 in the AP poll and have beaten New Haven, UMass Lowell and Columbia by 25-plus points.
The first two matchups for the Bears in this projection would be played in Philadelphia, a city the program has never played in for the tournament.
The other 15 teams in the West region for the projection (in order of seed) are - UConn, Kentucky, BYU, Gonzaga, UCLA, Wisconsin, Creighton, Indiana, Mississippi State, VCU, High Point, Troy, Utah Valley, St. Thomas and Vermont.
UConn, Kentucky and BYU are currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, while UCLA, Gonzaga, Creighton and Wisconsin are also ranked. That is seven ranked teams in the West region, the most of the four regions of the bracket. Baylor hosts Creighton on November 24th and BYU on February 10th.
The West region is linked with the Midwest region, so if Baylor can survive a tough region, it will be the region for the final four matchups. The top five seeds in the Midwest are Purdue, Arizona, Louisville, Tennessee and Texas Tech. Baylor hosts Arizona on February 24th and Texas Tech on January 20th.
Baylor will have a great chance on November 24th and 25th when they battle Creighton and St. John’s. Winning those two games will substantially help their resume with St. John’s a projected #4 seed.
The Bears have taken care of business in their first two games of the season with 96-81 win over UT Rio Grande Valley and a 78-69 win over Washington.