One Baylor basketball player named top-5 at his position

Nobody knew what Baylor was going to look like when the season began. Scott Drew had to go build a new roster ahead of the season since everyone left from last year's NCAA Tournament team.

Baylor is 11 games in, with a 9-2 record, and the star for Drew's team has been Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr. The sophomore was recently named the No. 5 'wing' player in the country, per CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter. Carr was slated behind AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Chad Baker-Mazara (USC), Andrej Stojakovic (Illinois), and Otega Oweh (Kentucky).

"Carr has been hanging on rims this year. Carr is up to 23 dunks in 11 games amidst a breakout season for Baylor. The dynamic 6-5 wing has been a dangerous shot-maker, who has started to make over-aggressive defenders pay with wise cuts. Carr is on the floor to fetch buckets at all times, and he wants nothing more than to put you on a poster."

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Carr has been leading the charge

Carr showed what he was capable of leading Team USA in the FISU World University Games this past summer and he has continued his momentum into the college season. Carr is leading Baylor, averaging 21.7 points. He is also grabbing 5.6 rebounds and leads the Bears, blocking nearly two baskets a game.

The Minnesota native needed a fresh start. In his two seasons with Tennessee, Carr couldn't carve out a consistent role. His freshman season, playing in 14 games, Carr averaged 1.6 points. Last year, he saw just four games of action and entered the transfer portal.

Coach Drew saw something in Carr and wanted to bring him to Waco. Through 11 games, Carr's name has been moving up draft boards. Right now, some consider Carr a lottery pick and if he can continue his strong play once Big 12 action begins, that should hold true.

With the addition of center James Nnaji, Baylor has a high ceiling this year. Carr will be on the national stage and there will be all sorts of scouts watching Baylor and giving Carr serious looks.



