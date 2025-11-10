Could a win over Utah save Dave Aranda's job at Baylor?
It's no secret that many people, both in Waco and across the college football landscape, think Dave Aranda is no longer the right man to lead Baylor football.
Analysts, fans, and even student media, are calling for Dave Aranda's job.
And yet, in the fanatical and constantly evolving nature of college football, narratives are malleable and easily changed.
Sometimes, you dig yourself too big a hole. Billy Napier might've earned himself another season at Florida last year by closing 2024 on a four-game winning streak, before Florida boosters decided they weren't going to all for the same trick this year. Administration at Penn State decided, despite a slew of top-10 recruiting classes and two college football playoff wins last season, that the narrative (and reality) of James Franklin being 4-21 against top-10 teams wasn't going to cut it in Happy Valley. And lastly, the reality of Brian Kelly, a Boston native, being a cultural misfit for the SEC and specifically LSU, finally came to a head last week.
Is the relationship between Aranda and Baylor as tenuous and irreparable as the above marriages mentioned? Some may say so.
But, I think, in the regular season, there's still one big opportunity that Dave Aranda has to flip the Baylor faithful back onto his side. That opportunity falls on Saturday, with the Bears welcoming the Utah Utes into McLane Stadium. The Utes are fresh off a dominant 45-14 showing against Cincinnati, showcasing themselves as contenders for the Big 12 championship game and the conference playoff bid. In the new age of the Big 12, Utah, with Kyle Whittingham leading the program for the past two decades, has the most established culture and has a case for the conference's most consistent program.
The Bears pulling off that upset and defeating a program of that caliber (with the recently set spread for the game deeming the Bears 8.5 point underdogs), could provide the glimmer of hope Baylor fans, but most importantly boosters and administrators, need to allow Aranda to maintain his spot at the helm.
Sawyer Robertson already mentioned how this game means a little more to him, with a subpar showing in his first career game against the Utes. With the Bears still seeking bowl eligibility, 6-4 would look vastly different than 5-5, especially given preseason expectations. And, getting the second-highest ranked of Dave Aranda's tenure at Baylor, would be a big-time confidence boost for a time with two toss-up games down the stretch.
Am I saying it's likely? Not at all. This may honestly be wishful thinking with the dominance of Utah's offensive line versus a subpar Baylor defensive front. But Dave Aranda has undoubtedly done some good things in his time in Waco, and some of that is bound to continue if he gets the chance to stay as the head man in charge.
Do we even know if Dave Aranda staying at Baylor is the best thing for the program? Not at all. But, coaching changes can be a risky proposition for any program, and Aranda seems to be well-liked within the culture of the program. So, as Baylor fans pack into McLane Stadium on Saturday against a team they're expected to lose against, closing out a season that's fallen well below preseason expectations, we'll get to see if Dave Aranda has what it takes to potentially save his job.
