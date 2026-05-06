Two Baylor Bears Listed in Top 50 in Rivals Final 2026 Rankings

Amidst the swarm of transfer portal additions and returning players, Scott Drew has also brought in two very talented prospects. While this young duo is very talented, it might take them a while to get accustomed to Division 1 basketball.

These two players have consistently been respected on the Rivals prospect rankings and grade out nicely on the final top-150.

Elijah Williams - No. 43 overall

Brother Rice's Elijah Williams dribbles up the floor | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

43rd overall in the country, Williams is also listed as the number four recruit in Texas. He is ranked even higher at 34th overall per 247Sports with a 96-player rating.

Williams will make an instant impact at Baylor, likely from a bench role. If he can come off the pine and eat some minutes with aggression, it will be a huge benefit to starting forwards Isaac Celiscar and Evan Chatman.

The forward is praised for his solid mechanics and fundamentals, giving him a high floor at any level of basketball. His shooting can be spotty, but he has a lot of room to improve on his ball handling and constant physicality.

"Williams is a strong and athletic wing with a versatile floor game," Rivals wrote. "He can fit right into a high-level game because he knows how to play, is fundamentally sound, and a capable open shot-maker. He’s most effective, though, when really asserting himself, and while that can still be inconsistent, he’s a real problem when he plays with aggression and physicality."

Dylan Mingo - No. 7 overall

PSA Cardinals’ Dylan Mingo (2) | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Mingo is likely the biggest star brought to Baylor since VJ Edgecombe (across all sports). Barring injury, Mingo will have the ball in his hands more than anyone and be charged with facilitating the offense along with his brother, Kayden.

"Mingo is a slippery lead guard. Someone able to get a piece of the paint and consistently capitalize on advantages for his team. He gets to the free-throw line as well as sprays passes, from different angles, right hand or left hand, to open teammates," Shaw wrote on Rivals.

Dylan Mingo is listed by Rivals as the best point guard the 2026 class has to offer, giving him an industry rating of 98.5. The 6'5" point guard has incredibly high upside and should perform on both sides of the ball night in and night out.

There is a lot to be excited about with Dylan Mingo; a large amount of his value will come on the defensive end. His length and athleticism, paired with his brother's proven on-ball defense could remind fans of scrappy Scott Drew teams of the past.

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) | David Banks-Imagn Images