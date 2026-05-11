5-Star Baylor Commit Dylan Mingo's Injury Rumors Can be Put to Rest With Recent News

After losing both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA Draft, Baylor needed a new star or two to emerge in Waco next season. Head coach Scott Drew made some nice moves via the transfer portal, with former Penn State guard Kayden Mingo potentially filling a 'star' role next to Isaac Williams.

But the Bears made national news once five-star guard Dylan Mingo announced he would also commit to Baylor and play alongside his brother. Mingo is a five-star guard and ranked among the nation's best.

However, with Mingo, there are injury concerns. He missed most of his senior season due to an ankle injury, and he sat out last summer's Peach Jam with an injury. There were also rumors swirling around his North Carolina commitment. Reports indicated that the Tar Heels parted ways with the five-star talent due to Mingo suffering yet another injury.

Refreshing news for Baylor fans

While injuries are a concern for Mingo, it appears things are trending in the right direction for the 6'5" combo guard.

Recently, news broke that Mingo, along with 34 others, was to participate in the 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team Training Camp.

Training camp will begin on May 21 and the 12-man team will be finalized ahead of the team leaving for the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup in Mexico from June 1-7.

Mingo had already participated in both the U17 and U16 teams.

What it means going forward for Mingo

Assuming Mingo does indeed participate, that's the best-case scenario for Baylor. The Bears appeared to be a star away from competing this season and Mingo could be that star Baylor needed.

He will need to work on his three-point shot — as did Yessoufou — but he is a well-rounded player. Mingo plays excellent defense, and has the ability to put his head down and attack the rim. He is a three-level scorer, and should immediately make an impact on the court next season.

Health is the big red area surrounding Mingo, but once he gets to college, he will begin working with Baylor's trainers and the hope is that he gets all of the health scares intact and can arrive along the Brazos at 100%.

Plus, playing alongside his brother Kayden was another reason he chose Bayior.

"Playing with my brother Kayden is a big plus," Mingo said. "It is a blessing to play with him again. We had success in high school with VJ Edgecombe and Nigel James. We have been playing together since we were little kids, and there is a built-in chemistry and trust you can't duplicate."