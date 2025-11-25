How to watch Baylor basketball vs. St. John's in Game 2 of Players Era Tournament
The Bears are back in action on Tuesday.
The Baylor Bears have gotten out to an incredible start in the new season. After losing every player from last season, Scott Drew brought in a new roster and they are gelling incredibly well. Bayor is 4-0 and just finished being Creighton on Monday in Day 1 of the Players Era, 81-74.
On Day 2, Baylor will take on St. John's, which has two early season losses against Alabama, and most recently, Iowa State on Monday.
Here is how you can see Baylor in action on Tuesday.
How to watch
- Day: Tuesday Nov. 24
- When: 3:30 p.m. CT
- TV: TruTV
- Announcers: JB Long and Candace Parker
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 23 PPG
- Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 6.5 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 4.8 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.8 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 2 BPG
St. John's
- Points: Bryce Hopkins - 15.6 PPG
- Rebounds: Dillon Mitchell - 7 RPG
- Assists: Dylan Darling - 4.2 APG
- Steals: Dillon Michell - 2.4 SPG
- Blocks: Dillon Mitchell - 1.8 BPG
Game Notes
- Baylor continues the Players Era Tournament with Game 2 against 14/15 St. John's on Tuesday at 3:30 pm CT on truTV.
- This meeting will be the third between Scott Drew and Rick Pitino, with Drew and the Bears beating St. John's in a thriller last season, 99-98 in double OT in the Continental Tire Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.
- The prior matchup between the two was against Pitino's Louisville Cardinals in the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game with a BU win, 66-63.
- Baylor has won seven regular-season tournament titles under Drew the most recent being the 2023 NIT Season Tip-Off.
- Cameron Carr leads BU averaging 23.0 points per game, ranking 10th in the nation and fourth in the conference.
- The Baylor offense has been sharing the wealth with at least four Bears scoring in double figures in all four games
- Baylor's 35 wins against ranked opponents over the last six seasons are the third-most in the nation.
