Baylor product shocks NFL Top 100, lands above Saquon Barkley, Jared Goff
Baylor has sent a steady number of players to the NFL. Most haven't turned out to be stars, but there is one current player who is expected to have a major 2025 year for the Houston Texans. Safety Jalen Pitre played in only 12 games last year, but he still recorded 65 tackles and one INT for the Texans' defense.
Pro Football Network has major expectations for the former second-round draft pick. PFSN ranked the top 100 football players heading into '25 and Pitre came in at No. 42.
"Injuries limited Jalen Pitre to just 12 games last season, but the former Baylor standout flashed his versatility when he was on the field. The Texans safety finished the year with 65 tackles, six for a loss, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble, and an interception.
"Pitre’s ability to disrupt plays was evident. His pass deflections were a career high, and he also recorded 26 defensive stops. His coverage numbers were shaky, allowing a 75% catch rate and 10.7 yards per reception on 52 targets.
"Pitre has had some highs and lows through his first three seasons, but he’s flashed potential to become one of the top safeties in the league. His three-year, $39 million extension suggests the Texans feel the same."
Not only was Pitre ranked 42nd overall, but he was ahead of some NFL stars. Players like Dak Prescott (98), Bijan Robinson (89), Justin Herbert (77), Saquon Barkley (64), and Jared Goff (63), among others, were all listed below the former Baylor star.
Pitre burst onto the scene in 2022, his rookie season, where he recorded 147 tackles and five interceptions for Houston. The Texans are putting all of their chips in Pitre's bucket to regain form after an injury-filled 2024 season.
He played for Baylor from 2017-2021 and finished his final season as an All-American for the Bears.
