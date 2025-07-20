Team USA gets past Latvia on Sunday behind a strong finish from Cameron Carr
Team USA competed in its second game of group play on Sunday. After cruising past India on Saturday, Latvia proved to be a stronger opponent.
USA got off to a 32-25 lead after the first quarter. Obi Agbim remained hot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Both Isaac Alexander and Samson Aletan scored six each. USA was strong on the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds as a team in the first 10 minutes of action.
Team USA struggled to find its shot in the second quarter. Between missed 3s and Latvia playing good defense, USA scored just 14 points in the final 10 minutes of the first half. The team was 4-for-16 from deep, and Agbim slowed down, scoring two points in the second quarter. Despite a slow 10 minutes, Team USA still found itself up 46-39 at halftime.
After the break, USA went on a quick 8-0 run to stretch the lead to double digits. But Latvia would fight back to get within six points. However, behind Cameron Carr and Agbim, USA would see a final run to end the third quarter to go up 64-52.
Despite a strong third quarter from USA -- Latvia wouldn't be denied again. Latvia would go on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to make it a four-point contest with six minutes left in the game. While Latvia wouldn't go down without a fight, it was Carr who shined when USA needed someone. Showing off his athleticism, Carr scored six points in the fourth to give Team USA a 10-point lead. Between driving to the lane, and finishing with authority -- Carr was all over the place.
USA would move to 2-0 in group play after winning a close one against Latvia, 84-77. You can see the full box score below
