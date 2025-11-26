How to watch Baylor vs. San Diego State in the Players Era Tournament
The Baylor Bears are back in action on Wednesday night after splitting both of their games in the last two days. The Bears took down Creighton on Monday night before getting handled by St. John's on Tuesday.
After going 1-1, Baylor will face San Diego State later. The Aztecs have also split both of their games in Las Vegas. SDSU got crushed by Michigan before winning their last game against Oregon.
Baylor enters the game with a 4-1 record, with its lone loss coming against St. John's. Although San Diego State beat Oregon, the Aztecs have struggled recently. Prior to their win against the Ducks, SDSU dropped its previous two games against both Troy and Michigan.
The Aztecs have a fairly veteran group that has played together, while Baylor does not. The Bears' new roster is brand new in terms of playing with one another, but Scott Drew has been able to get plenty out of the group. Baylor has been winning without its probable starting center, who has yet to play, Juslin Bodo Bodo.
Here is how you can see Baylor on Wednesday.
How to watch
- Day: Wednesday, November 26
- When: 9:30 p.m. CT
- TV: TruTV
- Announcers: JB Long and Candace Parker
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 23.8 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.4 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 4.4 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.2 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.6 BPG
San Diego State
- Points: Reese Dixon-Waters - 14.5 PPG
- Rebounds: Miles Heide - 5.8 RPG
- Assists: Miles Byrd - 3.0 APG
- Steals: Magoon Gwath - 1.7 SPG
- Blocks: Magoon Gwath - 2.3 BPG
History
This will be the first time BU has faced off against SDSU since 2011, where the Bears took a 77-67 win in Waco. The Aztecs hold a 3-2 series lead, dating back to 1981.