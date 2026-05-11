Baylor Basketball Adds Potential Future Gem With Late Addition to 2026 Recruiting Class

Things are coming together nicely for Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears. When the Bears take the court of Foster Pavilion next season, Baylor is hopeful it will have a competitive Big 12 roster.

Baylor already signed two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and Drew had added four transfer players to the mix, and Drew was looking to add at least one more player to the mix. And on Monday, he did just that.

News hit earlier on Monday that Baylor had added 2026 big man Tegra Makabu. The 6'9" 255-pound prospect was originally an FIU commitment, but following a coaching change, he reopened his recruitment and opted to land in Waco.

I thank God for His grace and for every door He opens in my life. Thanks also to coach Scott Drew for this opportunity and for the trust. With humility, faith and a lot of respect, I will give the best of myself.

A SIC'EM🏀 pic.twitter.com/bpMLzZxKqY — Tegra Makabu (@TMakabu6035) May 11, 2026

A developmental piece

Makabu's statistics aren't going to wow anyone. Playing in St. Petersburg (FL), the Congo native averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past season, seeing 14 games of action on the court for Northside Christian.

He is clearly a speculative add for Drew and Co. The Bears must see some potential in Makabu and would like to attempt to develop him for down the road.

But the good thing for Baylor, in this recruitment, is that there are spots to be had and the Bears won't need to rush him into playing time anytime soon.

Baylor had already announced the return of seven players from this past season, three of which being big men. Juslin Bodo Bodo is back, and is in line to become the starting center this upcoming season. Plus, Baylor returns two big men who redshirted this past season: Maikcol Perez and Mayo Soyoye.

The Bears have what could be a good front court this season, with the transfer addition of Evan Chatman from UAB. He will help clean of the boards for the Bears — either starting at the '4' or coming off the bench.

A look at Baylor's 2026 class

Drew now has three players in the 2026 class, with two of them gearing up for major playing time next season.

Dylan Mingo was the big fish, one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. Mingo is a five-star combo guard and will battle for a starting spot next season — with the projection of starting. He can be a three-level scorer, who plays good defense.

Then there is top-50 prospect Elijah Williams, who could come off the bench and see ample playing time. The son of NBA coach Monty Williams, he was the first Baylor commit and is a versatile wing. Williams can shoot the ball and will add plenty of value on the offensive end of the court.