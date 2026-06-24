'Patience': Cameron Carr Parlays Baylor Stardom into No. 24 Pick with LA Lakers

Cameron Carr was one of the bright stars during the NBA Combine. His 30-point showing in the scrimmage did enough to boost him up draft boards, where at one point, he was a projected lottery pick. But as the 2026 NBA Draft began on Tuesday night — Carr was a victim of falling.

But it didn't turn out poorly for Carr. He had to wait longer than expected, but the Baylor star was selected with the No. 24 pick in the draft. It was the New York Knicks' pick, but Carr will play for the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded for him.

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Following the selection, Carr had all the emotions. As he went up to get his photo taken on the stage, he then made his way for his two-minute interview. When thinking about playing for Los Angeles, playing with Luca Doncic, and possibly next to LeBron James, he thinks of greatness.

"Oh man, I think of greatness and rich basketball tradition, and excitement...I think I'm going to fit in just fine — we're going to be best friends," Carr's first reaction of playing for the Lakers.

Parlayed incredible year at Baylor into a first-round gem

It was a long journey for the athletic Cameron Carr. He suffered an injury during his junior season of high school, which forced him to miss. Then once he committed and signed with Tennessee coming out of high school, he saw a minimal role in Year 1. In Year 2, Carr would suffer another injury, making his season come to an end.

He wasted no time and opted to transfer to Baylor in the middle of the 2024-25 season. Carr then took advantage of his athletic ability and the trust coach Scott Drew had in him. Carr would lead the Bears this past season, showing off his ability to score from anywhere on the court — while putting down some monster slams.

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"Continuing to be who I am and know what got me here is going to keep me here. I know my athletic abilities are pretty good, so I'm going to use them," Carr's said of his plans entering the league.

"Everything. It took everything I've had to get here. Especially through high school and college. I've been as low as low can get and I've been as high as high can get, so it's just a blessing....patience is a virtue."

Things could've turned out just fine if he had stayed with the Vols, but the story that was written involved Carr's dominance in Waco. Now, he will head further west in hopes of helping the Lakers win some basketball games.