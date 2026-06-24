How Baylor Will Replace Cameron Carr After He Slides Out of the Lottery, Lands With Lakers

The Baylor Bears are in the midst of re-tooling in the wake of losing one of their best players from a season ago.

Cameron Carr was a big prize in the transfer portal prior to last season, and grew into Baylor’s leading scorer.

Unfortunately, that did not parlay itself into a high draft selection as Carr fell outside of the top half of the first round. His slide continued into the 20s. There was even some thought that he could fall out of the first round altogether before his slide ultimately ended when the Los Angeles Lakers moved up to pick 24 with the New York Knicks to select him.

Now with Carr off to the NBA after he was taken late in the first round the simple question is, who is going to replace him?

Baylor’s program was in disarray a season ago as they were trying to break in a brand new roster for the duration of the season.

The results were disastrous. The Bears did not make the NCAA Tournament after never finding their footing or chemistry with a group that was largely a group of individual pieces trying to fit together, as opposed to a cohesive team.

Now, the Bears are going a different direction, prioritizing player development and continuity after a season that ended in disaster.

Still, Carr is out the door, which means a lot of points and opportunities are up for grabs in Baylor’s offense.

Key Returner

The most obvious candidate to make a jump in Baylor’s offense is Isaac Williams. Williams averaged double figures last season with 10.4 points-per-game on 56 percent shooting.

He was one of the top priorities to bring back after a strong finish to the 2025 season, and Baylor took care of that almost immediately after the season ended.

The biggest potential replacement, however, is a newcomer. As much as college basketball may thrive if players play in one spot for the duration of their careers, newcomers are not going to be something that Baylor shies away from.

Fab Freshman

Their top player is projected to be Dylan Mingo.

Mingo was a 5-star recruit and a consensus top-10 prospect, and a true light for Scott Drew in the midst of a dark season that he was able to get Mingo to remain on the roster after a disappointing season.

Baylor struggled dramatically last season due in large part to the lack of a real point guard taking charge of the offense. Losing Robert Wright to BYU was a death sentence to the roster before the season even started.

Obi Agbim filled in admirably, but was better suited as a secondary playmaker.

Mingo will be expected to jump in and compete right away as a primary playmaker.