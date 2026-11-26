It's just been one game, but Las Vegas has treated Baylor nicely so far. The Bears got a big win on Tuesday night over Alabama, a team that plays with a lot of pace and can score at a high level — but so can Baylor.

The Bears' defense stole the show against the Crimson Tide, winning the game 68-63 and holding the high-paced Tide down. Kayden Mingo once again led Baylor's team, scoring 19 points, and he hopes to have similar success on Thursday night against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Zags enter the game after defeating Kansas State, 101-61, in Round 1 of the Players Era.

Here's how to see the game, a couple of storylines, and a prediction.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 26 Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 10:30 p.m. CT

10:30 p.m. CT Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Broadcast: Dave O'Brien & Cory Alexander

Storylines to watch

Free throw woes

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a team, Baylor is not good at shooting its free throws. Despite being 5-1, the Bears are only 67.5% from the line, and against Alabama, Baylor was very bad. The Bears made just 58% of their free throws and that number needs to be much higher.

Baylor is a fast team that isn't afraid to drive to the rim. Playing against Gonzaga, the Bulldogs have always been aggressive on the defensive end of the court, which there could be several fouls called in the game. When Baylor gets to the line, it needs to make its free throws.

Justlin Bodo Bodo was 0-3 against Alabama, and that will be something to monitor against Gonzaga when he gets the ball in the post.

Shooting the three at a higher clip than Gonzaga

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor has lived with Brett Decker Jr. and Isaac Celiscar behind the three-point line, but against Alabama, those weren't falling. Despite winning, the Bears shot 37% and Decker Jr. didn't make a single three in the game. That comes one game after he tied the Baylor school record with 10 made threes against Jackson State.

Gonzaga can also shoot three ball. The Bulldogs are a clip better than 37% from deep as a team, while Baylor is just under 35% as a team. The two teams have two different styles of play and Gonzaga will likely try to slow the game down, which they will pass it around to find the open guy.

Whichever team can shoot the ball with confidence and make their deep shots could have the edge.

Prediction

Both teams have one loss this season, but you can argue that Baylor is more battle-tested. The Bears have played against both Texas and Alabama, splitting the two games, with chances to take down the Longhorns.

Gonzaga lost to LSU, while beating Purdue and Kansas State, but neither of those teams appear to be real good this season. Either way, Mark Few always has Gonzaga prepared and the Bulldogs are never an easy out. Baylor hasn't defeated a ranked team in consecutive games since 2024. Scott Drew knows that and he knows another win in Vegas would be huge for this team.

Baylor has played much better than preseason expectations and we don't think that changes on Thursday.

Final score: Baylor 80, Gonzaga 78

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