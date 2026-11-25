In a strong defensive performance, Baylor took down Alabama 68-63 in its first game of the Players Era 16 tournament. The Bears will take on Gonzaga in their next matchup Thursday night.

Baylor looks much improved on both sides of the ball this season and is just a few points away from an undefeated record. Here's a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' win over the Crimson Tide.



Stud: Kayden Mingo

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) dribbles the ball as guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) follows during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayden Mingo led the Bears with 19 points, shooting 7-for-18 from the field and 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also added four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Mingo's ability to knock down threes while also being a threat in the paint has been a big factor for Baylor throughout the season.

Stud: Elijah Williams

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Elijah Williams (0) goes up for a layup against Jackson State Tigers guard Blake Nettles (0) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The freshman put together a solid performance against the Crimson Tide, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field. He also added two rebounds and an assist.

In his 18 minutes of playing time, he was efficient on both ends of the floor and knocked down a big corner three to open the second half.

Stud: Baylor's Defense

The Bears held one of the top offensive teams in the country to just 63 points while limiting Alabama to 7-for-30 shooting from beyond the arc. This team has looked much improved defensively compared to last season, which was something Scott Drew prioritized improving in the offseason.

Dud: Brett Decker Jr.

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) watches his ninth three-point basket of the game fall through the net during the second half against the Jackson State Tigers at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Decker Jr. had a rough shooting night, going 0-for-7 from the field. Disrupting Decker Jr. was one of Alabama's top priorities, and they did a good job of that.

Despite his struggles shooting, Decker Jr. finished with four rebounds and four assists. He also went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, which was important for Baylor after they struggled with free throws throughout the night. Decker Jr. knocked down two clutch free throws late in the game to help the Bears hold off Alabama's comeback.

Dud: Baylor's Free Throw Shooting

The Bears struggled at the free-throw line, going 15-for-26. This is something that will need to improve throughout the season, especially once Big 12 play begins. Kayden Mingo had a good game overall, but also struggled at the line, going just 2-for-7.

This game wouldn't have been nearly as close if the Bears had been able to convert more of their free throws.

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