Baylor is back in action on Wednesday after a narrow loss to Texas. The Bears took care of both Illinois and Florida during exhibition season, and this was going to be another interesting test for Scott Drew. Moral victories aren't exactly a thing, but a three-point loss against one of the best teams in the nation further proves that Drew put together a capable team.

Looking to get back into the win column, Baylor will take on Jackson State on Wednesday.

Here's how to see the game, a couple of storylines, and a prediction.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Wednesday, Nov. 18 Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX) Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Broadcast: John Morris and Pat Nunley

Storylines to watch

Could Baylor look to make a change in the starting lineup?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's starting five has done a good job, especially 1-3 on the court. Elijah Williams will likely stick, he's a true freshman and is full of potential, but Juslin Bodo Bodo has yet to come into his own as the starting center. He missed all of last season to an injury and he was a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year at High Point before that.

But through four games, Bodo Bodo is averaging one point and just 3.5 rebounds per game. He was expected to clean up the glass and be a premier threat down low. However, fifth-year Caden Powell has clearly outplayed Bodo Bodo so far. Powell is seeing a few more minutes off the bench, while averaging 3.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Potentially altering the starting lineup could give Bodo Bodo a new perspective and get him back into the groove.

Isaac Williams' shooting woes

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Isaac Williams is fifth on Baylor, averaging 12.3 points per game, but a lot of his points are coming off the foul line. Williams is expected to help Kayden Mingo in scoring this season, but so far, he has shot the ball poorly.

Williams is shooting 34% from the field and just 7% from three. A season ago, Williams was Baylor's most reliable three-point shooter, along with Cameron Carr. Obviously, Baylor landing both Brett Decker Jr. and Isaac Celiscar was big for the Bears' three-point shooting, but Scott Drew needs to see Williams shoot the ball better.

He will. It's a slump, but it would be nice to see him breakthrough before the Players Era Tournament.

Prediction

It's another buy-game for Baylor and this one shouldn't be close. The Bears are loaded with scoring potential and Jackson State hasn't stood a chance against either Texas Tech or Mississippi State this season. The Tigers are very guard heavy and that could help the Baylor bigs dominate the glass, which the Bears should.

Mike Williams could get hot for Jackson State, as he averages 18 points per game, but again, Baylor is too loaded and should win this one running away.

Final score: Baylor 94, Jackson State 61

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