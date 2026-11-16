Look Ahead: After Loss to Texas Longhorns, Baylor Basketball Looks for Redemption

Starting off the season 2-0, the Bears dominated both Northwestern State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This most recent week, however, Baylor went 1-1, defeating the Yale Bulldogs on Tuesday but losing on Sunday against Texas. Now, after the hard fought but ultimately lost game against the Longhorns, the Bears are 3-1 and have a light week this week with only one game on the schedule. The following is all that you need to know about the upcoming game against the Tigers of Jackson State.

Jackson State Tigers

Dec 20, 2020; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State player Rasir Bolton makes a pass across the court during the Iowa State men's basketball game against Jackson State on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Kelsey Kremer-USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers' most recent game was a 4-point victory over currently winless Winthrop 76-72 on Saturday Nov. 14th. Wednesday's game against Baylor is also Jackson State's only game this week as well, as they won't play their next game until Nov. 25th against Oklahoma State.

Jackson State is 2-3 this season and every game has been on the road. Their sixth straight road game to start their season, Jackson State has given up an average of 83 PPG to opposing teams. Baylor however is 3-0 at home and will be looking to defend Foster Pavilion and have the game decided by halftime as the Bears are expected to be favored heavily in the upcoming contest.

Where?

Jan 13, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; A General view of Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion prior to tip of game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baylor returns to the Foster Pavilion at home in Waco. The Bears have had great success so far this season at Foster Pavilion as they've outscored opponents 286-179 in their three home games. Each opponent was defeated by an average of 35+ points per game, and the Bears will be looking to continue that trend against Jackson State.

How to Watch

Wednesday, Nov. 18th is the date of the contest. The earliest game that the Bears will have played this season, it will also be the first game of the Bears regular season played on a Wednesday. The game against Jackson State will have an 11:00 a.m. CT tipoff time.

Streaming exclusively through ESPN+ (also the ESPN app or YouTube TV), the game on Wednesday won't be airing on any traditional television channels. Be sure to check your subscription status if you're unable to attend the games live.

Players Era & Las Vegas Awaits

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; The Sporting Tribune co-founder Arash Markazi poses with the John R. Wooden award trophy during a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Players Era Festival/Tournament in Las Vegas is only a week away where the Bears will take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama to start things off and either Gonzaga or Kansas State after that. A potential to showcase Baylor this year, we'll have more coverage of the event as it draws closer.

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