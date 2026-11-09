Look Ahead: Baylor Men's Basketball Regular Season Rolls On With 1 Home & 1 Away Game

With two games for the upcoming week of Nov. 9 - Nov. 15, the Bears will be playing in Waco on Tuesday (Nov. 10th) against Yale and will be traveling to San Antonio to take on the Longhorns on Sunday (Nov. 15th). Baylor currently sits 2-0 and with how they have won their first games of the season, every opponent has reason to worry about this defensively oppressive and offensively efficient Bears team. The Bears have just come out and dominated.

How the Season Has Gone so Far

Yes, the opponents were Northwestern State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but the Bears came to play in each, dominating from the opening tip-off of both games. The Mingo brothers (Kayden and Dylan) showed off their athleticism and talent as Kayden would drive and get to the basket and occasionally the free-throw line and Dylan would collect a game-high 6 steals against APB. Baylor would even tie a school record with 21 steals against APB and Isaac Williams IV had a career-high night coming off of the bench, accounting for 26 of Baylor's 109 total points.

Yale Bulldogs 1-0 (Home)

- When? Tuesday, November 10th

- Where? Waco, Foster Pavilion

- What Time? 7:00 p.m. CT

Though only having played one game this season, the Bulldogs of Yale controlled the glass with 51 rebounds. Yale is a step up in competition for the Bears, though the general consensus is that Baylor should win handily.

Expect Riley Fox, Yale's 6-foot-6 forward to be the focal point of the Bulldogs' offense, the highest scorer in their opening game (19 pts). Both Courtney Wallace (G) and Daniel Ogunyemi (F) had 11 rebounds. Baylor's only current struggles is their 3-point shooting (14-58 on the season for 24.1%), and though it hasn't been an impressive stat yet, it is expected to improve as the season continues. The Bears will have to continue their aggression to overpower the Bulldogs' current rebounding presence.

AP No. 7 Texas Longhorns 2-0 (Away)

- When? Sunday, November 15th.

- Where? @ San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

- What Time? 1:00 p.m. CT

The Longhorns have started off hot, averaging 103.5 PPG in their first two outings and shooting an average of 61.7% from the field. A threat from behind the 3-point line as well, averaging 43.2%, Texas will test the Bears' defense as they will work to find the open man on the perimeter.

Matas Vokietaitis, the 7-foot-0 Longhorn center is averaging 19 PPG on 88.2% shooting. When Texas' big guy gets the ball down low, he's got a pretty high tendency of scoring. One of six players that average 9 PPG or better for the Longhorns this season, Texas has depth that can score.

Then again, Baylor has Isaac Williams IV who showed can score quite a bit from the bench against APB after a slower start against NSU. This should be a tightly contested contest against a top ten team. A chance for the Bears' first statement win of the season hangs in the balance.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.