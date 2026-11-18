After Baylor's devastating loss to the Texas Longhorns in San Antonio, the Bears returned to friendlier confines at home in Foster Pavilion. The Bears took on the Jackson State Tigers Nov. 18th with an 11:00 a.m. CT tipoff time (airing on ESPN+) and won handily 104-55. Baylor now sits at 4-1 and Jackson State is 2-4 after the results of their game against one another.

Jackson State's entire season has been road games this season so far (as will be the case for the Tigers first 14 games this year). A loss against the Longhorns showed the Bears just how difficult winning on the road could be, and they returned the favor to the visiting Tigers. The win against Jackson State keeps the Bears' home record spotless this season at 4-0. Below are some of our instant takeaways from Baylor's Wednesday lunch-time victory.

Baylor would take the lead early in the game against Jackson State and never look back. There would be a blip here or there throughout the game that could be improved, but this game was as solid a performance as could have been for the Bears.

DuoMingo

Dylan Mingo is an absolute menace on defense, and not afraid to drive the ball when not trying to collect another steal. Dylan would be the first Bear not named Brett Decker, Jr, to score a point for the Bears after Decker had scored the Bears' first 14 points. Dylan Mingo would finish with 13 points, 2 steals, and 3 assists in 20 minutes.

Kayden Mingo, the older of the two Mingo brothers, is much more the offensive minded of the two and has great form on his shot. Kayden Mingo would finish with 7 points, 3 assists, in 22 minutes on the day.

Brett Decker, Jr - Career High Points (35), Ties Baylor Record for 3-Pointers (10)

1️⃣1️⃣ on the board, 💯 in the gradebook



Brett's got double digits less than 5 minutes into the game for the 11-4 lead 😆#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ViSyoExSmr — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 18, 2026

Hitting the Bears' first three shots of the game, all three-pointers, Brett Decker, Jr, the Bears would start off with a 9-0 lead. Decker would then make a pair of free throws, and another three-pointer scoring all 14 of the Bears' opening points. Finishing with 35 points on the day (10/17 3-point shots), one immediate takeaway from this game is that Decker can score points in an absolute hurry.

Baylor Plays Aggressively

From the opening tipoff until the final whistle and the scoreboard's timer read all zeroes the Bears played at full speed and full intensity the entire time. Against the overmatched Jackson State, Baylor was just too much for the Tigers. Out-shot, out-rebounded, out-scored, and out-hustled, it was a long day for Jackson State trying to keep up.

Baylor Plays Unselfishly

Sharing is caring 🤝



The Bears have 2️⃣7️⃣ assists on 34 made baskets heading into the final 8 minutes!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/RaJ2fPITfD — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 18, 2026

Their 23 made baskets in the first half came as a direct result of 20 assists and finishing with 31 on the day, this Bears team likes to share the ball and find the open shooter. The Bears like to pass and run screens allowing them to kick the ball out to the wing or even to a player driving the paint.

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