Baylor's newest signee, Tyrone Jamison, is a 6-foot-2 guard who currently attends Calvary Baptist High School in Louisiana. The incoming class of 2027 just became more stout, and Baylor's stock is rising. Originally committing to Baylor earlier in the summer, the ink is finally on the paper and everything is set and official.

A History of Top 50 Recruits

Baylor just signed Top-50 recruit Tyrone Jamison. Fresh off signing, he details his commitment, his close relationship with Scott Drew, and what Baylor fans are getting in him.



“I want to bring another Natty to Waco and everything will fall in place.”



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/5ZRxYK2cB2 — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 17, 2026

For the seventh consecutive year, Head Coach Scott Drew has landed himself and the Bears a Top-50 recruit. Jamison now joins a stout lineage of talented prospects who have chosen Waco over the last several years, including VJ Edgecombe, Keyonte George, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Davion Mitchell. And who knows? There's still more time left to potentially garner the attention of more still.

Coach Drew is a fan of the guards and has said as much, even noting that Baylor has had its most success when the production from the guards was on point. Jamison brings his talents at the position to Waco next season, priding himself on his work ethic, his drive, and his desire to win.

Lofty Goals

When asked about his goals upon his arrival in Waco next year, Jamison was simple and to the point with his answer, "To win the Big 12. I want to bring another Natty to Waco, and I feel like everything else will fall in place."

Big words such as those are going to take quite a bit of effort to back up, but as Jamison also stated, "Coach Drew knows what he’s doing with guards, so it was a no-brainer," when asked about what ultimately helped finalize his decision to come to Baylor.

Current Recruiting Class for 2027

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Tyrone Jamison (11) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The signing of Jamison boosted the Bears overall recruiting class grade up to No. 30 nationally, as reported by On3 and No. 54 by 247Sports. This all comes on the heels of the Bears missing on center Lewis Uvwo just weeks earlier, as he decided to commit to Princeton instead of the Bears.

Baylor Next Season

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears during a timeout in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's Basketball team will look different than it currently does, with Caden Powell running out of eligibility, and given his outstanding performances so far this season, freshman Dylan Mingo could be primed for a one-and-done collegiate career.

Depending on decisions to take their chances at being drafted into the NBA or exploring options through the transfer portal, Kayden Mingo and Isaac Williams IV are set to return next season. Jamison could be able to jump immediately into a starting role with the Bears.

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