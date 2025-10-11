Inside The Bears

Potential Baylor basketball star left off top-15 positional ranking

The Bears landed this transfer in hopes of him leading Baylor this season.

Trent Knoop

Baylor was just one of a few teams that lost all of its players from last season. Scott Drew had to field a brand new team for the 2025-26 season and he used both the recruiting trail and transfer portal to fill out his squad -- with hopes of making it back to the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor signed a top-25 transfer portal class, and arguably the biggest get was former Oregon State forward Michael Rataj. As a junior last season, Rataj was a three-time WCC Player of the Week and was a top player in the conference, averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Bears are hoping the veteran can help lead them this season and that's the expectation in Waco. However, Sports Illustrated recently came out with its top-15 power forwards in the country and Rataj was left off the list, but was named an honorable mention.

Honorable mention list

Baylor forward Michael Rataj
Who joined Rataj as an honorable mention?

  • Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
  • Braden Huff, Gonzaga
  • Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
  • Robbie Avila, Saint Louis
  • Michael Rataj, Baylor
  • Mo Dioubate, Kentucky
  • Mark Mitchell, Missouri
  • Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary’s
  • Nick Davidson, Clemson
  • Malik Reneau, Miami

Rataj in action on Friday

Baylor was in action on Friday night against Grand Canyon in an exhibition game. The Bears came away with a 79-74 win over the Lopes and Rataj was one of the starters for Scott Drew. While he earned the start, the transfer struggled in his first game with Baylor.

Rataj shot just one-of-seven from the field and scored three points. He was one-of-three from long distance. In 21 minutes of play, Rataj grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists, and had one turnover.

The Oregon State transfer will have to get acclimated to his new team -- as will every player on the roster. Rataj is a very talented player and should only make Baylor better, but it will take time. Adding his veteran presence next to freshman star Tounde Yessoufou could give the Bears one heck of a one-two punch in Waco.

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

