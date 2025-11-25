Irate Creighton Radio Announcer Goes Viral with ‘Horse Crap’ Call
Baylor beat Creighton on Monday at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Baylor had a six point lead with two minutes remaining when Cameron Carr attacked the rim and missed a dunk, but was bailed out by a questionable foul call. On TNT, Brian Anderson and Grant Hill marveled at how aggressive Carr's dunk attempt was while noting that it didn't really look like much contact.
Meanwhile, the real action was elsewhere in the building as John Bishop had a meltdown on the Creighton radio call on SiriusXM.
"Carr into the paint... Missed the dunk," said Bishop before the whistle blew. "And a blocking foul?! What are you talking about? He’s outside the circle! He’s outside the circle and he’s set! He was outside the circle and he was set! Bret Smith blew it! He was outside the restricted area. He was straight up and down. He was set like the statue sitting out in front of New York, New York. And they called that. That's an absolutely horse crap call. In a game that's been played out like this. Unbelievable. Bailout call by an incompetent referee. And ball don't lie!"
Here's the play, which proves that Bishop did have a point.
Yup, that's a very bad call worthy of a radio row meltdown. And people noticed. The call has been all over social media not because Bishop was over the top, but because many fans genuinely enjoyed the passion.